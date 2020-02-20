PROPOSED STATE RULES =============================================== By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Solid Waste Management Rules. Vermont Proposed Rule: 20P005 AGENCY: Agency of Natural Resources CONCISE SUMMARY: These Rules contain requirements for solid waste management activities at facilities including transfer stations, recycling facilities, organics processing and landfills. The Rules have been restructured and organized for clarity. The proposed revisions include changes to provisions addressing organics management with consideration of Anaerobic Digesters, Organic Recovery Facilities, and Organic Drop-off facilities. Also, financial responsibility for landfills and post closure certifications including permit by rule for post closure. Subchapter 13 added a registry for imported class A biosolids, and also to align nutrient management standards with required Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets practices. Provisions have been added addressing management of development soils. The revisions also propose changes to permitting requirements in accordance with Act 150 of 2015 (adj) [10 V.S.A. chapter 170], and incorporation of existing Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) written procedures addressing solid waste management. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Dennis Fekert, Agency of Natural Resources, 1 National Life Drive, 1 Davis, Montpelier, VT 05620 Tel: 802-522-0195 Email:dennis.fekert@vermont.gov URL: https://dec.vermont.gov/waste-management/solid. FOR COPIES: Kasey Kathan, Agency of Natural Resources, 1 National Life Drive, 1 Davis, Montpelier, VT 05620 Tel: 802-522-0561 Email: kasey.kathan@vermont.gov. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
