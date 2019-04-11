PROPOSED STATE RULES =============================================== By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Step Ahead Recognition System (STARS) Standards. Vermont Proposed Rule: 19P023 AGENCY: Agency of Human Services CONCISE SUMMARY: The proposed rule removes "Regulatory Compliance History" as a category in which a regulated child care program can be awarded points under the Step Ahead Recognition System (STARS). The rule also eliminates the application process for being recognized as a one-star program when the regulated program's licensing status in in good regulatory standing. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Melissa Rigel-Garrett, Policy Director VT Agency of Human Services, Dept. for Children and Families, Child Development Division NOB 1, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671-1040 Tel: 802-989-9685 Fax: 802-241-0846 Email: melissa.riegel-garrett@vermont.gov URL: https://dcf.vermont.gov/cdd/laws-regs. FOR COPIES: Heidi Moreau, CDF Policy Analyst, VT Agency of Human Services, Dept. for Children and Families, 280 State Drive, HC1 South, G107-2, Waterbury, VT 05671-1020 Tel: 802-595-9639 Fax: 802-241-0461 Email: heidi.moreau@ vermont.gov. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Self-Insured Multiple Employer Welfare Arrangements and Association health Plans (I-2018-02) Vermont Proposed Rule: 19P024 AGENCY: Department of Financial Regulation CONCISE SUMMARY: In June 2018, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) released its final rule relating to the creation of Association Health Plans (AHPs). The rule allows small businesses to band together by geography or industry to provide health care coverage to their members as if they were a single large employer. The DOL's final rule allows states significant flexibility in regulating AHPs. to promote the stability of Vermont's health insurance markets and to ensure that Vermonters who join AHPs receive affordable coverage and the benefits to which they are entitled under state and federal law, this rule establishes a regulatory framework that requires self-insured AHPs to provide comprehensive health insurance plans that protect their members and do not compete unfairly with the comprehensive coverage offered on Vermont Health Connect (VHC). The rule treats self-insured AHPs as insurers and subject them to the same regulatory requirements. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Emily Brown, Insurance Director of Rates and Forms, Life and Health, Department of Financial Regulation 89 Main Street, 2nd Floor, Montpelier, VT 05620-3101 Tel: 802- 828-4871 Fax: 802-828-1919 Email: Emily.Brown@vermont.gov URL: http://www.dfr.vermont.gov/proposed-rules-and-regulations. FOR COPIES: Steph Hoffman, Assistant General Counsel, Department of Financial Regulation 89 Main Street, 3rd Floor, Montpelier VT 05620-3101 Tel: 802-828-1316 Fax: 802-828-1919 Email: steph.hoffman@vermont.gov. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 2018 Vermont Plumbing Rules Vermont Proposed Rule: 19P025 AGENCY: Plumbers Examination Board CONCISE SUMMARY: The primary focus of this rule is to update the Vermont Adoption of the International Plumbing Code from the 2015 to the 2018 edition. The rules also allow more current methods and materials to be utilized. Rules are amended to clarify intent and answer frequently asked questions. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Joseph R. Benard Department of Public Safety 1311 US Route 302, Suite 600, Barre, VT 05641-2351 Tel: 802-476-7566 Fax: 802-476-7562 Email: joseph.benard@vermont.gov URL: http://www.firesafety.vermont.gov. FOR COPIES: Gerald Garrow, Department of Public Safety 1311 US Route 302, Suite 600, Barre, VT 05641-2351 Tel: 802-786-5841 Fax: 802- 786-5872 Email: gerald.garrow@ vermont.gov. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rule No. S-2016-01 Vermont Securities Regulations (Revised 2019). Vermont Proposed Rule: 19P026 AGENCY: Department of Financial Regulation CONCISE SUMMARY: The proposed revisions amend various sections of the Rule to improve readability and internal consistency, and to ensure that the Rule is drafted in a manner consistent with model laws and regulations promulgated by the North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA), federal securities laws and regulations, and to the extent possible, with laws and regulations of neighboring states. Substantive changes include adopting a consumer protection requirement that investors affirmatively opt-in to automatic reinvestment plans for certain securities offerings, as well as a policy regarding use of electronic offering and subscription documents. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Dan Raddock, Department of Financial Regulation 89 Main Street, Montpelier, VT 05620-3101 Tel: 802-828-2921 Email: dan.raddock@ vermont.gov. URL: http://www.dfr.vermont.gov/proposed-rules-and-regulations. FOR COPIES: William R. Carrigan, Department of Financial Regulation 89 Main Street Montpelier, VT 05620-3101 Tel: 802-828-4858 Email: william.carrigan@vermont.gov. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
