PROPOSED STATE RULES =============================================== By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Inmate / Offender Records and Access to Information. Vermont Proposed Rule: 18P063 AGENCY: Agency of Human Services, Department of Corrections CONCISE SUMMARY: This administrative rule identifies types of information contained in an inmate/offender record. Additionally, it identifies processes for an inmate/offender to request access to their record, and for any person to request access to information. It further identifies procedures to correct a material fact, as well as provides for an appeal process. The rule's economic impact statement shows the costs associated with the rule against the percentage of inmates/offenders requesting records. It further shows higher costs in year one as the DOC moves towards having all electronic documentation and away from paper files. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Sarah Truckle, DOC Policy Manager, Agency of Human Services, Department of Corrections NOB 2 South, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671-2000 Tel: 802-477-3910 Fax: 802-241-0020 Email: sarah.truckle@vermont.gov URL: http:// corrections.vermont.gov/about/policies. FOR COPIES: Monica Weeber, Administrative Services Director, Agency of Human Services, Department of Corrections, NOB 2 South, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671-2000 Tel: 802-598-4112 Fax: 802-241-0020 Email: monica.weeber@ vermont.gov. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
