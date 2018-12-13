PROPOSED STATE RULES =============================================== By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 10 V.S.A. Appendix § 44, Furbearing Species. Vermont Proposed Rule: 18P056 AGENCY: Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board CONCISE SUMMARY: This rule applies sections of the existing rule to persons who trap nuisance furbearers for compensation. The rule requires that such persons visit traps within a timely manner, label their traps, use approved traps, and submit the carcasses of certain species, as well as a biological trapping survey report to the Department. In addition, such trappers are prohibited from using poison. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Catherine Gjessing, Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department 1 National Life Drive, Davis 2, Montpelier VT 05620-0302 Tel: 802-595 -3331 Fax: 802-828-1250 Email: catherine.gjessing@vermont.gov URL: https://vtfishandwildlife.com/about-us/fish-and-wildlife-board /board-rules. FOR COPIES: Mark Scott Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department 1 National Life Drive, Dewey Building Montpelier, VT 05620-3208 Tel: 802-777-4217 Fax: 802-828-1092 Email: mark.scott@vermont.gov. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Note: The two rules listed below have been promulgated by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board who has requested the notices be combined to facilitate a savings for the agency. When contacting the agency about these rules please note the title and rule number of the rule(s) you are interested in. * 10 V.S.A. Appendix § 122. Fish Management Regulation: 18P057 * 10 V.S.A. Appendix § 141. Baitfish Rule: 18P058 AGENCY: Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board CONCISE SUMMARY: These rules will facilitate the proper management of fish by amending an existing rule in three ways. First, the sections related to baitfish are pulled out of § 122 and placed into their own rule. Second, the baitfish sections are modified to reduce restrictions and once again allow the harvest, movement and use of wild harvested baitfish within designated zones in the state. Third, two modifications of § 122 are related to specific waterbodies. A waterbody specific regulation on a section of Lamoille River is removed to return it to general regulations. Additionally, a 2 trout bag limit is proposed on Jobs and Martins Ponds. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Catherine Gjessing, Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department 1 National Life Drive, Davis 2, Montpelier VT 05620-0302 Tel: 802-595-3331 Fax: 802-828-1250 Email: catherine.gjessing@vermont.gov URL: https://vtfishandwildlife.com/ about-us/fish-and-wildlife-board/board-rules. FOR COPIES: Eric Palmer Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department 1 National Life Drive, Davis 2 Montpelier, VT 05620-0302 Tel: 802-535-7635 Fax: 802-828-1250 Email: eric.palmer@vermont.gov. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Newborn Screening Program Rule. Vermont Proposed Rule: 18P059 AGENCY: Agency of Human Services, Department of Health CONCISE SUMMARY: Vermont currently screens newborns for 31 of 35 disorders recommended by the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services as "core screening conditions." This rulemaking adds these four identifiable and treatable conditions .recommended for addition: Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA-I); X-Linked Adrenoleukodystrophy (X-ALD); Prompe Disease; and Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I (MPS 1). FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Shayla Livingston, Vermont Department of Health 108 Cherry Street, Burlington, VT 05401 Tel: 802-863-7280 Fax: 802-951-1275 Email: ahs.vdhrules@vermont.gov URL: http://www.healthvermont.gov/about-us/laws-regulations/rules-and-regulations. FOR COPIES: David Englander, Vermont Department of Health, 108 Cherry Street, Burlington, VT 05401 Tel: 802-863-7280 Fax:802-951-1275 Email: ahs.vdhrules@vermont.gov. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Vermont Impaired Driver Rehabilitation Program Rule. Vermont Proposed Rule: 18P060 AGENCY: Agency of Human Services, Department of Health CONCISE SUMMARY: This rulemaking reorganizes and clarifies the rule implementing Impaired Driver Rehabilitation Program as the program undergoes a modernization. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Shayla Livingston, Vermont Department of Health 108 Cherry Street, Burlington, VT 05401 Tel: 802-863-7280 Fax: 802-951-1275 Email: ahs.vdhrules@vermont.gov URL: http://www.healthvermont.gov/about-us/laws-regulations/rules-and-regulations. FOR COPIES: David Englander, Vermont Department of Health, 108 Cherry Street, Burlington, VT 05401 Tel: 802-863-7280 Fax:802-951-1275 Email: ahs.vdhrules@vermont.gov. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Advance Directives for Health Care Rule. Vermont Proposed Rule: 18p060 AGENCY: Agency of Human Services, Department of Health CONCISE SUMMARY: This rulemaking updates Section 10 of the rule and a number of definitions to align with 18 V.S.A. Chapter 231. Additionally, this rulemaking clarifies that a DNR [Do Not Resuscitate]/COLST [Clinician Orders for Life Sustaining Treatment] documents can be updated, but do not expire on their own. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Shayla Livingston, Vermont Department of Health 108 Cherry Street, Burlington, VT 05401 Tel: 802-863-7280 Fax: 802-951-1275 Email: ahs.vdhrules@vermont.gov URL: http://www.healthvermont.gov/about-us/laws-regulations/rules-and-regulations. FOR COPIES: David Englander, Vermont Department of Health, 108 Cherry Street, Burlington, VT 05401 Tel: 802-863-7280 Fax:802-951-1275 Email: ahs.vdhrules@vermont.gov. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Reportable and Communicable Diseases Rule. Vermont Proposed Rule: 18P062 AGENCY: Agency of Human Services, Department of Health CONCISE SUMMARY: The purpose of this rule is to protect the public health through the control of communicable diseases and other diseases dangerous to public health. In this rulemaking, human and animal diseases and lab findings have been added and removed based on the latest public health data and stakeholder input. Rabies post-exposure management steps have been updated. In addition, pharmacist reporting has been greatly simplified to be more practical. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Shayla Livingston, Vermont Department of Health 108 Cherry Street, Burlington, VT 05401 Tel: 802-863-7280 Fax: 802-951-1275 Email: ahs.vdhrules@vermont.gov URL: http://www.healthvermont.gov/about-us/laws-regulations/rules-and-regulations. FOR COPIES: David Englander, Vermont Department of Health, 108 Cherry Street, Burlington, VT 05401 Tel: 802-863-7280 Fax:802-951-1275 Email: ahs.vdhrules@vermont.gov. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
