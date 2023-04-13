PROPOSED STATE RULES =================================================== By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 people or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write to the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write to the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022 Vermont Residential Rental Housing Health and Safety Code. Vermont Proposed Rule: 23P009 AGENCY: Department of Public Safety CONCISE SUMMARY: The primary intent and focus of this rule is to update and transfer responsibility of the Vermont Residential Rental Housing Rule from the Department of Health to the Department of Public Safety, Division of Fire Safety. These rules are only amended to identify address changes and contact information. These rules otherwise are not changed. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Michael Desrochers, Executive Director, Division of Fire Safety, 45 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671 Tel: 802-479-7539 Fax: 802-479-7562 Email: michael.desrochers@vermont.gov URL: https://firesafety.vermont.gov/. FOR COPIES: Robert T. Sponable, Deputy Director, Division of Fire Safety, 45 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671 Tel: 802-479-7566 Fax: 802-479-7562 Email: robert.sponable@vermont.gov. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rule Governing Outage Reporting Requirements for Originating Carriers and Electric Power Companies. Vermont Proposed Rule: 23P010 AGENCY: Vermont Enhanced 9-1-1 Board CONCISE SUMMARY: This rule establishes outage reporting protocols for originating carriers providing voice service in Vermont and for electric power companies operating in Vermont in order to enable the Enhanced 911 Board to assess 911 service availability during such outages. The updates proposed in March 2023 change the requirements for the second outage notification and require the carriers to report outage information in a format approved by the Board which will allow the Board to automate the handling of these reports. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Barbara Neal, Vermont Enhanced 911 Board, 6 Baldwin St, 2nd Floor, Montpelier, VT-05633-7960 Tel: 802-828-4911 Fax: 802-828-4109 Email: barbara.neal@vermont.gov URL: https://e911.vermont.gov/. FOR COPIES: Soni Johnson, Vermont Enhanced 911 Board, 6 Baldwin St, 2nd Floor, Montpelier, VT-05633-7960 Tel: 802-828-4911 Fax: 802-828-4109 Email: soni.johnson@vermont.gov. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rule 1: Licensing of Cannabis Establishments. Vermont Proposed Rule: 23P011 AGENCY: Cannabis Control Board. CONCISE SUMMARY: Rule 1 regulates the licensing of any person or entity that seeks to participate in the legal market for cannabis. The rule explains Vermont's tiered cannabis licensure system; the essential requirements to obtain the various licenses the Board administers; and background check requirements, presumptively disqualifying convictions, and how to overcome a presumption of disqualification. The rule further explains how license applications are prioritized, establishes a system for issuing identification cards, and sets out what is required of licensees when material changes are planned in their ownership, location, or operations. Proposed amendments clarify ambiguous definitions, address high-THC hemp-derived products, recognize a new extraction method, announce a standard for determining when an individual has overcome presumptive disqualification, and make other updates reflecting maturation of the new cannabis marketplace. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Gabriel M. Gilman, Cannabis Control Board, 89 Main Street, Montpelier, VT 05620-7001 Tel: 802-261-1510 Email: gabriel.gilman@vermont.gov URL: https://ccb.vermont.gov/. FOR COPIES: Kimberley Lashua, Cannabis Control Board, 89 Main Street, Montpelier, VT 05620-7001 Tel: 802-836-7708 Email: kimberley.lashua@vermont.gov. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rule 2: Regulation of Cannabis Establishments Vermont Proposed Rule: 23P012 AGENCY: Cannabis Control Board. CONCISE SUMMARY: Rule 2 regulates the operation of any entity that has received a license to participate in the legal market for cannabis. Proposed amendments improve upon omitted or ambiguous definitions; address the need of outdoor cultivators to use artificial lighting in limited circumstances; clarify the entities to which the rule applies; refine escrow requirements; update the text of mandated health warnings; clarify location requirements; recognize personal-use cultivation; allow for the sale of clones; and refine rules pertaining to laboratories. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Gabriel M. Gilman, Cannabis Control Board, 89 Main Street, Montpelier, VT 05620-7001 Tel: 802-261-1510 Email: gabriel.gilman@vermont.gov URL: https://ccb.vermont.gov/. FOR COPIES: Kimberley Lashua, Cannabis Control Board, 89 Main Street, Montpelier, VT 05620-7001 Tel: 802-836-7708 Email: kimberley.lashua@vermont.gov. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rule 4: Compliance and Enforcement. Vermont Proposed Rule: 23P013 AGENCY: Cannabis Control Board. CONCISE SUMMARY: This rule provides the enforcement mechanisms, procedures, and penalties for the Cannabis Control Board's Rules 1 through 3, which govern the licensing and regulation of commercial cannabis businesses and patient access to therapeutic cannabis. The most substantial proposed amendment adds a section governing the administrative appeals process. The new section controls the content and management of the record on appeal, provides for appellate prehearing conferences, explains briefing and argument procedures, and ensures licensees are made aware of further statutory rights. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Gabriel M. Gilman, Cannabis Control Board, 89 Main Street, Montpelier, VT 05620-7001 Tel: 802-261-1510 Email: gabriel.gilman@vermont.gov URL: https://ccb.vermont.gov/. FOR COPIES: Kimberley Lashua, Cannabis Control Board, 89 Main Street, Montpelier, VT 05620-7001 Tel: 802-836-7708 Email: kimberley.lashua@vermont.gov. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.