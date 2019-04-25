PROPOSED STATE RULES =============================================== By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Investigation and Remediation of Contaminated Properties Rule. Vermont Proposed Rule: 19P027 AGENCY: Agency of Natural Resources, Environmental Conservation CONCISE SUMMARY: The Rule established standards and requirements for the investigation and remediation of releases of hazardous materials in a manner that is adequately protective of public health and the environment. The Rule provides the process that must be followed for all contaminated properties from initial investigation to final cleanup, remediation, and site closure. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Matthew Moran, Agency of Natural Resources, 1 National Life Drive, Davis 1, Montpelier, VT 05620-3704 Tel: 802-522-5729 Fax: 802-828-1011 Email: matt.moran@vermont.gov URL: https://dec. vermont.gov/waste-management/contaminated-sites. FOR COPIES: Patricia Coppolino, Agency of Natural Resources, 1 National Life Drive, Davis 1, Montpelier, VT 05620-3704 Tel: 802-249-5822 Fax: 802-828-1011 Email: patricia.coppolino@vermont.gov. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Note: The six rules listed below have been promulgated by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board who has requested the notices be combined to facilitate a savings for the agency. When contacting the agency about these rules please note the title and rule number of the rule(s) you are interested in. · Title 10 V.S.A. Appendix § 2d Archery Deer Hunting License: 19P028 · Title 10 V.S.A. Appendix § 4 Bow and Arrow Hunting: 19P029 · Title 10 V.S.A. Appendix § 7 Bear Management Rule: 19P030 · Title 10 V.S.A. Appendix § 22 Turkey Seasons Rule: 19P031 · Title 10 V.S.A. Appendix § 33 Moose Management Rule: 19P032 · Title 10 V.S.A. Appendix § 36 Youth Hunting Day Deer: 19P033 · Title 10 V.S.A. Appendix § 37 Deer Management Rule: 19P034 AGENCY: Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board CONCISE SUMMARY: The proposed rules amend the current deer management rule. Changes include modifying and expanding the timing and duration of the archery hunting season, the creation of a new antlerless deer season, a change to the number of deer that may be taken annually, a new novice hunting season, field dressing requirements for deer, and changes to the current antler-point restriction regime. In addition, the rules allow crossbows to be used by archery hunters when hunting bear, turkey, moose or deer; deletes sections of the youth deer day and second archery license that are no longer consistent with statute; clarifies the bear rule requirements for tags, and requires the submission of bear teeth within 30 days rather than 48 hours. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Catherine Gjessing, Department of Fish and Wildlife, Agency of Natural Resources 1 National Life Drive, Dewey 1, Montpelier, VT 05620 Tel: 802-595-3331 Fax: 802-828-1250 Email: catherine. gjessing@vermont.gov or fwinformation@vermont.gov URL: https://vtfishandwildlife.com/about-us/fish-and-wildlife-board/board-rules. FOR COPIES: Mark Scott, Department of Fish and Wildlife, Agency of Natural Resources 1 National Life Drive, Dewey 1, Montpelier, VT 05620 Tel: 802-777-4217 Fax: 802-828-1250 Email: mark.scott@vermont.gov or fwinformation@vermont.gov. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.