PROPOSED STATE RULES =============================================== By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Child Care Licensing Regulations: Center Based Child Care and Preschool Programs. Vermont Proposed Rule: 20P002 AGENCY: Agency of Human Services, Department for Children and Families CONCISE SUMMARY: The proposed rules reduce duplication and adapts the rules for Public School Prekindergarten Programs (PSPP) and/or any Center Based Child Care and Preschool Programs (CBCCPP) located in a public school building. In addition, the department is making necessary changes to the breastfeeding regulations, background clearance regulations, provisional licensure regulations, and updating the name of the Community College of Vermont's professional development system. As a result of these amendments, the section 1.3 of CBCCPP regulations was amended to align with these changes. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Melissa Riegel-Garrett, Policy Director, Vermont Agency of Human Services, Department for Children & Families, Child Development Division NOB1, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671 Tel: 802-989-9685 Email: melissa.riegel-garrett@vemont.gov URL: https://dcf.vermont.gov/cdd/laws-regs. FOR COPIES: Christel Michaud, Vermont Agency of Human Services, Department for Children & Families, Child Development Division NOB1, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT Tel: 802-224-6940 Fax: 802-241-0848 Email: christel.michaud@vermont.gov. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Rule Governing Testing and Remediation of Lead in the Drinking Water of Schools and Child Care Facilities Vermont Proposed Rule: 20P003 AGENCY: Agency of Human Services, Department of Health CONCISE SUMMARY: The rule includes requirements for taking samples of water used for consumption and food preparation in schools and child care programs. The rule also includes sampling methodology, the frequency and scope of continued sampling, and requirements for implementation of lead mitigation plans. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: David Englander, Department of Health 108 Cherry Street, Burlington, VT 05401 Tel: 802-863-7820 Fax: 802-951-1275 Email: ahs.vdhrules@vermont.gov URL: http://www.healthvermont.gov/about-us/laws-regulations/ public-comment. FOR COPIES: Shayla Livingston, Department of Health 108 Cherry Street, Burlington, VT 05401 Tel: 802-863-7820 Fax: 802-951- 1275 Email: ahs.vdhrules@vermont.gov. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- General Assistance / Emergency Assistance Rules. Vermont Proposed Rule: 20P004 AGENCY: Agency of Human Services, Department for Children and Families CONCISE SUMMARY: The General Assistance and Emergency Assistance programs (GA/EA) provide temporary housing to Vermonters experiencing homelessness either through the criteria under the category of catastrophic situations or by meeting the criteria under vulnerable populations. The GA/EA programs provide eligible recipients with motel vouchers when there is no shelter space available. The proposed rule removes all references to temporary housing from the GA/EA rules and temporary housing will no longer be administered by the GA/EA programs. Included in this proposal are technical corrections and deletions of obsolete references such as Town Service Officers. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Deanna Jones Agency of Human Services, Department for Children and Families 280 State Drive, HC 1 South, G107-1, Waterbury VT 05671-1201 Tel: 802-398-5333 Fax: 802-241-0460 Email deanna.jones@vermont.gov URL: http://dcf.vermont.gov/esd/rules. FOR COPIES: Amanda Beliveau, Agency of Human Services, Department for Children and Families, Economic Services Division 280 State Drive, HC 1 South, H121-1 Waterbury, VT 05671-1020 Tel: 802-241-0641 Fax: 802-241-0460 Email: amanda.beliveau@vermont.gov. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
