PROPOSED STATE RULES =============================================== By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rule Governing Outage Reporting Requirements for Originating Carriers and Electric Power Companies. Vermont Proposed Rule: 19P081 AGENCY: Vermont Enhanced 9-1-1 Board CONCISE SUMMARY: This rule established to meet the requirements of VT Act 79, § 25 (2019). The information collected through the protocols established in this rule is necessary for the 911 Board to assess the impact of the various types of service outages on the ability of Vermonters to reach 911. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Barbara Neal, Vermont Enhanced 911 Board 100 State Street, 4th Floor, Montpelier, VT 05602-6501 Tel: 802-828-4911 Fax: 802-828-4109 Email: barbara.neal@vermont.gov. URL: https://e911.vermont.gov. FOR COPIES: Soni Johnson, Vermont Enhanced 911 Board 100 State Street, 4th Floor, Montpelier, VT 05602-6501 Tel: 802-828-4911 Fax: 802-828-4109 Email: soni.johnson@ vermont.gov. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Rule 3.700, Pole Attachments. Vermont Proposed Rule: 19P082 AGENCY: Public Utility Commission CONCISE SUMMARY: The amended rule changes how rental rates are calculated for entities seeking to attach equipment to utility poles in Vermont. The current rule charges different rates depending on the type of service an attaching entity provides. The amended rule will charge a single rate for all attachers, no matter what type of service they provide. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: John C. Gerhard, Esq. Vermont Public Utility Commission 112 State Street, Montpelier, VT 05620-2701 Tel: 802-828-2358 Fax: 802-828-3351 Email: john.gerhard@vermont.gov URL: https://puc.vermont.gov/about-us/statutes-and-rules FOR COPIES: Micah Howe, Esq. Vermont Public Utility Commission 112 State Street, Montpelier, VT 05620-2701 Tel: 802-828-2358 Fax: 802-828-3351 Email: micah.howe@ vermont -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
