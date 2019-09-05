PROPOSED STATE RULES =============================================== By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- VOSHA Rules: Section 29 CFR 1926, Subpart CC; Changes to Crane Operator Training and Certification in the Construction Industry. Vermont Proposed Rule: 19P062 AGENCY: Department of Labor CONCISE SUMMARY: This rule amends §§ 1926.1427 and 1926.1430 of Subpart CC (Cranes and Derricks in Construction) of the Construction Standard (29 CFR 1926). This rule will clarify and simplify training and certification of training standards required of crane operators. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Daniel A. Whipple, Vermont Occupational Safety and Health Administration (VOSHA) PO Box 488 Montpelier, VT 05601-0488 Tel: 802-828-4084 Fax: 802-828-0408 Email: dan.whipple@ vermont.gov URL: http://labor.vermont.gov/vosha/laws- regulations/. FOR COPIES: Bailey Emilo, Vermont Occupational Safety and Health Administration (VOSHA) PO Box 488 Montpelier, VT 05601-0488 Tel: 802-828-5085 Fax: 802-828-0408 Email: bailey.emilo@vermont.gov ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rules Governing Inspection of Motor Vehicles. Vermont Proposed Rule: 19P063 AGENCY: Agency of Transportation, Department of Motor Vehicles CONCISE SUMMARY: Seeking to amend the existing rules governing the inspection of motor vehicles. This filing is to add "wheels and tires" to the Trailer section on page number 111. Remove "4a - exterior sun visor" on page 97 as it is not addressed in Federal Regulations. On page 112 corrected an advisory to be in agreement with 49 CFR 393.11 - remove “40 feet long or” and add “than 30 feet” Recent passage of Act 59 (H.529)requires modifying the language from "1996 and newer vehicles" to "vehicles 16 years old or newer" on page 53 of the Periodic Inspection Manual in the On-Board Diagnostics (OBDII) Test section under "Applicability". FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Scott Davidson, Chief Inspector, Agency of Transportation, Department of Motor Vehicles 120 State St., Montpelier, VT 05603-0001 Tel: 802-828-4647 Fax: 802-828-2170 Email: Scott.Davidson@ vermont.gov URL: http://dmv.vermont.gov/policies-rules. FOR COPIES: Michael Charter, Agency of Transportation, Department of Motor Vehicles 120 State St., Montpelier, VT 05603-0001 Tel: 802-828-0496 Fax: 802-828-2826 Email: michael.charter@vermont.gov. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Rules of the Board of Medical Practice. Vermont Proposed Rule: 19P064 AGENCY: Agency of Human Services, Department of Health CONCISE SUMMARY: The proposed rule updates the standard for acceptance of foreign medical schools that will qualify a physician for licensure in Vermont. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Shayla Livingston, Department of Health 108 Cherry Street, Burlington, VT 05401 Tel: 802-863-7280 Fax: 802-951-1275 Email: ahs.vdhrules@vermont.gov URL: http://www. healthvermont.gov/about-us/laws-regulations/public-comment. FOR COPIES: David Englander, Department of Health 108 Cherry Street, Burlington, VT 05401 Tel: 802-863- 7280 Fax: 802-951- 1275 Email: ahs.vdhrules@vermont.gov. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Child Support Guidelines. Vermont Proposed Rule: 19P065 AGENCY: Agency of Human Services, Department for Children and Families CONCISE SUMMARY: This rule revises the three tables used to calculate child support. These include the two tables for converting gross income to available income (called the Tax Conversion Tables) and the Intact Family Expenditures Table, which estimates a family's expenditures on children. The proposed Gross to After Tax Income Tables consider the 2019 Federal and Vermont state tax rates. The Intact Family Expenditures table has been revised to reflect the most recently available detailed information on household expenditures. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Robin Arnell, Office of Child Support, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671-1060 Tel: 802-241-2319 Fax: 802-241-6534 Email: Robin. Arnell@vermont.gov URL: http://dcf.vermont.gov/ocs/. FOR COPIES: Sarah Haselton Office of Child Support 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671-1060 Tel: 802-241- 2319 Fax: 802-241-6534 Email: Sarah.Haselton@vermont.gov. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
