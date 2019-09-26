PROPOSED STATE RULES ========================================================================= By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Business Entity Limited Lines Producer for Self-Storage Insurance License (I-2019-02). Vermont Proposed Rule: 19P066 AGENCY: Department of Financial Regulation CONCISE SUMMARY: The proposed rule establishes a new license type for self-storage insurance. The purpose of this rule is to establish a business entity limited lines producer license for the sale of self-storage insurance and to set forth requirements for the sale of self-storage insurance by an owner and its employees and authorized representatives. The rule governs the sale of self-storage insurance by an owner and its employees and authorized representatives. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Kevin Gaffney, Deputy Commissioner of Insurance, Department of Financial Regulation 89 Main Street, Second Floor, Montpelier, VT 05620, Tel: 802-828-4845 Fax: 802-828-3306 Email: kevin.gaffney@vermont.gov URL: https://dfr.vermont.gov/about-us/legal-general-counsel/proposed-rules-and-public-comment. FOR COPIES: Dan Raddock, General Counsel Department of Financial Regulation 89 Main Street, third Floor, Montpelier, VT 05620 Tel 802-828-2921 Fax: 802-828-1919 Email: dan.raddock@vermont.gov. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Vital Records Rule Vermont Proposed Rule: 19P067 AGENCY: Agency of Human Services, Department of Health CONCISE SUMMARY: This rulemaking will: Provide a pathway through which DOC offenders can more easily obtain a certified birth certificate; expand the types of identification that can be used to obtain a vital record; and establish a process through which a homeless person can more easily obtain a birth certificate by working with a homeless services provider. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Brendan Atwood, Vermont Department of Health, 108 Cherry Street, Burlington, VT 05402 Tel: 802-863-7312 Fax: 802-951-1275 Email: ahs.vdhrules@vermont.gov URL: http://healthvermont.gov/regs/index.aspx. FOR COPIES: Shayla Livingston, Vermont Department of Health 108 Cherry Street, Burlington, VT 05402 Tel: 802-863-7312 Fax: 802-951-1275 Email: ahs.vdhrules@vermont.gov. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Substance Use Disorder Treatment Certification Rule. Vermont Proposed Rule: 19P068 AGENCY: Agency of Human Services, Department of Health CONCISE SUMMARY: This rule provides substance use disorder treatment certification requirements for Preferred Providers. Certification is a requirement to be able to accept state or federal funding. This rulemaking simplifies the rule, streamlining the application and review process. It also provides greater flexibility for who can provide substance use treatment service supervision at a preferred provider. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Shayla Livingston, Vermont Department of Health, 108 Cherry Street, Burlington, VT 05402 Tel: 802-863-7280 Fax: 802-951-1275 Email: ahs.vdhrules@vermont.gov URL: https://www.healthvermont.gov/about-us/laws-regulations/ public-comment. FOR COPIES: Brendan Atwood, Vermont Department of Health, 108 Cherry Street, Burlington, VT 05402 Tel: 802-863-7280 Fax: 802-951-1275 Email: ahs.vdhrules@vermont.gov. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rule 3.700 Pole Attachments. Vermont Proposed Rule: 19P069 AGENCY: Public Utility Commission CONCISE SUMMARY: The amended rule adds "one-touch make-ready" ("OTMR") and self-help options to Rule 3.700. OTMR and self-help allow attaching entities to do simple utility pole preparation work using qualified contractors and to take over the pole-preparation process for some complex pole preparation work from the pole-owning utility if certain deadlines are not met. Act 70 of 2019 requires the Commission to incorporate OTMR and self-help provisions into Rule 3.700. the provisions are similar to recent revisions to the Federal Communications Commission's ("FCC") rule on pole attachments, which applies in states that have elected not to regulate pole attachments. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Micah Howe, Staff Attorney, Vermont Public Utility Commission, 112 State Street, Montpelier, VT 05620-2701 Tel: 802-828-2358 Fax: 802-828-3351 Email: micah.howe@vermont.gov URL: https://puc.vermont.gov/about-us/statutes-and-rules. FOR COPIES: John Gerhard, Staff Attorney, Vermont Public Utility Commission, 112 State Street, Montpelier, VT 05620-2701 Tel: 802-828-2358 Fax: 802-828-3351 Email: john.gerhard@vermont.gov. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Water Supply Rule. Vermont Proposed Rule: 19P070 AGENCY: Agency of Natural Resources CONCISE SUMMARY: this rule amendment proposes a cumulative maximum contaminant level (MCL) of 20 parts per trillion for five per- and polyfluorinated alkyl substances (PFAS) for drinking water, including bottled water, from public water systems. The five PFAS are: perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), perfluoro-octane sulfonic acid (PFOS), perfluorohexane sulfonic acid (PFHxS), perfluoroheptanoic acid (PFHpA), and perfluorononanoic acid (PFNA). The rule amendment establishes requirements for how public water systems must sample for the five substances, how the samples are analyzed, and how compliance with the MCL is determined. The rule amendment establishes requirements for granular carbon filtration, one method of removing these substances from drinking water. It also clarifies the requirements for bottled water sold in Vermont and clarifies the requirements for monitoring contaminants with secondary drinking water standards. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Ellen Parr Doering, Agency of Natural Resources 1 National Life Drive, Main 2, Montpelier, VT 05620-3521 Tel: 802-236-1483 Email: ellen. parrdoering@vermont.gov URL: https://dec.vermont.gov/water/drinking-water/public-drinking- water-systems/guidance-practices-procedures. FOR COPIES: Diane Sherman, Agency of Natural Resources, 1 National Life Drive, Davis Montpelier, VT 05620 Tel: 802-505-0125 Email: diane.sherman@vermont.gov. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Insurance Regulatory Sandbox; Innovation Waiver Regulation. Vermont Proposed Rule: 19P071 AGENCY: Department of Financial Regulation CONCISE SUMMARY: The rule establishes uniform procedures for the submission, granting, denying, monitoring, and revocation of petitions for a waiver from Vermont's insurance laws and regulations under 8 V.S.A. § 15a. It also sets forth requirements for the ongoing monitoring, examination, and supervision of, and reporting by, each person granted a waiver under § 15a, and gives the Commissioner discretion to attach reasonable conditions or limitations on the conduct permitted pursuant to a waiver. The rule also provides an expedited application process for a product or service that is substantially similar to one for which a waiver has previously been granted by the Commissioner. Finally, the rule includes an opportunity for public comment on draft waivers under consideration by the Commissioner. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: E. Sebastian Arduengo, Department of Financial Regulation, 89 Main St, Montpelier, VT 05620 Tel: 802-828-4846 Fax: 802-828-5593 Email: Sebastian.Arduengo@vermont.gov URL: http://www.dfr.vermont.gov. FOR COPIES: Jill Rickard, Department of Financial Regulation, 89 Main St, Montpelier, VT 05620 Tel: 802-828-1978 Email: Jill.Rickard@vermont.gov. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
