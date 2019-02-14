PROPOSED STATE RULES =============================================== By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Rule 5.300 Energy Efficiency Charge. Vermont Proposed Rule: 19P017 AGENCY: Vermont Public Utility Commission CONCISE SUMMARY: The EEC supports the energy efficiency work of Vermont's energy efficiency utilities ("EEUs") - Efficiency Vermont; Burlington Electric Department; and Vermont Gas Systems, Inc. The Rule establishes the methodologies for calculating the EEC rates to meet the EEU budgets. (EEU budgets are determined through a separate Commission process.) The EEC rates are applied to the amount of electricity and natural gas a customer consumes to determine the individual EEC amounts for that customer. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Elizabeth Schilling, Vermont Public Utility Commission, 112 State Street, Montpelier, VT 05620-2701, Tel: 802-828-2358 Fax: 802-828-3351 Email: elizabeth.schilling @vermont.gov URL: https://puc.vermont.gov/about-us/statutes-and-rules/proposed-changes-commission- rule-5300-energy-efficiency-charge . FOR COPIES: Tom Knauer, Vermont Public Utility Commission, 112 State Street, Montpelier, VT 05620-2701, Tel: 802-828-2358 Fax: 802-828-2358 Email: thomas.knauer@vermont.gov. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 9-1-1 Requirements for Enterprise Communication Systems. Vermont Proposed Rule: 19P018 AGENCY: Vermont Enhanced 9-1-1 Board CONCISE SUMMARY: The public expected that a 9-1-1 call made from any device anywhere in the state will be routed to the appropriate Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) with accurate location information so that a dispatchable location can be provided to emergency responders. The purpose of this rule is to define the 9-1-1 requirements for all Enterprise Communications Systems (ECS), also referred to as privately owned telephone systems or multi-line telephone systems, that provide access to the Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) for end users within the State of Vermont. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Barbara M. Neal, Vermont Enhanced 911 Board, 100 State Street, 4th Floor, Montpelier VT 05620-6501, Tel: 802-828-4911 Email: barbara.neal@vermont.gov URL: https://e911.vermont.gov. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Health Benefits Eligibility and Enrollment Rule, State Fair Hearings and Expedited Eligibility Appeals (Part 8). Vermont Proposed Rule: 19P019 AGENCY: Agency of Human Services CONCISE SUMMARY: This proposed rulemaking amends Part 8 of the 8-part Health Benefits Eligibility and Enrollment (HBEE) rule which was last amended effective January 1, 2018. Parts 1 - 5 and 7 of HBEE were filed as separate rulemaking and are expected to be adopted as final rules that will be effective January 15, 2019. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Linda Narrow McLemore, Agency of Human Services 280 State Drive, Center Building, Waterbury, VT 05671 Tel: 802-779-3258 Fax: 802-241-0260 Email: linda.mclemore@vermont.gov URL: http://humanservices.vermont.gov/on-line-rules/hbee/ proposed-rules FOR COPIES: Danielle Fuoco, Agency of Human Services, 280 State Drive, Center Building Waterbury, VT 05671 Tel: 802-585-4265 Fax: 802-241-0260 Email: danielle.fuoco@ vermont.gov. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
