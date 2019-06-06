PROPOSED STATE RULES =============================================== By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Combined Newspaper Advertisement for AHS Administrative Rulemaking The four rules below have been promulgated by the Agency of Human Services which has requested the notices be combined to facilitate a savings for the agency. When contacting the agency about these rules please note the title and rule number of the rule(s) you are interested in. New: Gender Affirmation Surgery for the Treatment of Gender Dysphoria - Vermont Proposed Rule: 19P049 Amended: Prescribed Drugs - Vermont Proposed Rule: 19P048 VPharm Prescribed Drugs - Vermont Proposed Rule: 19P047 Repealed: Pharmaceuticals, Medical Supplies and Equipment –General Information (The content of this rule will be adopted in the amended Prescribed Drugs rule) - Vermont Proposed Rule: 19P046 AGENCY: Agency of Human Services CONCISE SUMMARY: The proposed rules above set forth the criteria for coverage and service delivery for the Medicaid and VPharm programs. Except for VPharm, these rules are part of the sequential adoption of Health Care Administrative Rules designed to improve public accessibility and comprehension of the rules under Vermont's Medicaid program. The Prescribed Drugs revisions replace Medicaid Covered Services rules 7501 and 7502 and include an increase in prescription refills from 5 to 11. The amendment to the VPharm Prescribed Drugs rule 5447 mirrors these changes. The new Gender Dysphoria rule revises clinical criteria to better align with industry standards, including updated pre-requisites for coverage, removal of the age minimum of 21 years, and clarification of limitations on coverage for surgeries/procedures for treatment of gender dysphoria. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Ashley Berliner, Agency of Human Services, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671-1000 Tel: 802-578-9305 Fax: 802-241-0450 E-mail: ashley.berliner@vermont.gov URL: http://humanservices. vermont.gov/on-line-rules. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Refugee Medical Assistance. Vermont Proposed Rule: 19P050 AGENCY: Agency of Human Services CONCISE SUMMARY: This proposed rulemaking amends the Refugee Medical Assistance rule which was last amended effective October 1, 2008. This proposed rule establishes criteria for eligibility and coverage under the Refugee Medical Assistance program. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Paul Dragon, Agency of Human Services 280 State Drive Waterbury, VT 05671-1000 Tel: 802-585-9188 Fax: 802-241-0450 Email: paul.dragon@vermont.gov URL: http://humanservices. vermont.gov/on-line-rules. FOR COPIES: Danielle Fuoco, Agency of Human Services 280 State Drive Waterbury, VT 05671-1000 Tel: 802-585-4265 Fax: 802-241-0450 Email: danielle.fuoco@vermont.gov ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
