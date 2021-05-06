PROPOSED STATE RULES =============================================================== By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Reportable and Communicable Diseases Emergency Rule. Vermont Proposed Rule: 21E06 AGENCY: Agency of Human Services, Department of Health CONCISE SUMMARY: The purpose of this rule is to protect the public health through the reporting of communicable diseases and other diseases dangerous to public health. Through this rulemaking, the Department adds COVID-19 to the list of reportable diseases, clarifies how diseases are to be reported to the Department and by whom, and requires demographic information be reported to the Department. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: David Englander, Department of Health, 108 Cherry Street, Burlington, VT 05401 Tel: 802-863-7280 Fax: 802-951-1275 Email: ahs.vdhrules@vermont.gov URL: http://www.healthvermont.gov/about-us/laws-regulations/public-comment. FOR COPIES: Brendan Atwood, Department of Health, 108 Cherry Street, Burlington, VT 05401 Tel: 802-863-7280 Fax: 802-951-1275 Email: ahs.vdhrules@vermont.gov. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Administrative Rules for the Assessing of Professional Credentials Obtained Outside the United States. Vermont Proposed Rule: 21P014 AGENCY: Secretary of State, Office of Professional Regulation CONCISE SUMMARY: The rules provide a process for an applicant, who pursued professional credentials outside of the United States, to obtain a determination regarding whether the applicant's credentials fulfill the requirements for Vermont licensure in a profession. An applicant is required to get a report from a credential evaluation service that provides an assessment of the applicant's credentials. The Office of Professional Regulation will then use that report in determining whether the applicant is qualified for a professional license. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Lauren Layman, Office of Professional Regulation, 89 Main Street; 3rd Floor; Montpelier, VT 05620 Tel: 802-828-2883 Fax: 802-828-2465 Email: lauren.layman@vermont.gov URL: https://sos.vermont.gov/opr/regulatory/reducing-barriers/new-americans. FOR COPIES: Jennifer Rotblatt, Office of Professional Regulation, 89 Main Street; 3rd Floor; Montpelier, VT 05620 Tel: 802-828-2191 Fax: 802-828-2465 Email: jennifer.rotblatt@vermont.gov. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
