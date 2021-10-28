PROPOSED STATE RULES ==================================================== By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Licensing Regulations for Registered and Licensed Family Child Care Homes. Vermont Proposed Rule: 21E17 AGENCY: Agency of Human Services, Department for Children and Families CONCISE SUMMARY: Rule 2.7 (Rule Variance) is amended to exempt rules 3.4 (Nondiscriminatory Enrollment), 4.7 (Communicating CBCCPP Policies and Procedures), 6.1.4.3 (Respect for Diversity), and 6.2.3 (Quality of Interactions). FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Heidi Moreau, Vermont Agency of Human Services, Department for Children & Families, HC 1 South, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671- 1080 Tel: 802-595-9639 Email: heidi.moreau@vermont.gov URL: https://dcf.vermont.gov/cdd/laws-regs. FOR COPIES: Christel Michaud, Vermont Agency of Human Services, Department for Children & Families, Child Development Division, NOB1, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671-1040 Tel: 802-224-6940 Email: christel.michaud@vermont.gov. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Licensing Regulations for Afterschool Child Care Programs. Vermont Proposed Rule: 21E18 AGENCY: Agency of Human Services, Department for Children and Families CONCISE SUMMARY: Rule 3.15 is amended to include non-discriminatory enrollment language found in both the Center Based Child Care and Preschool Program (CBCCPP) licensing regulations and Registered and Licensed Family Child Care Homes (FCCH) licensing regulations. Rule 4.7 is amended to include the non- discrimination assurance language found in both the CBCCPP and FCCH licensing regulations. Rule 8.6 is amended to include the respect for diversity language found in both the CBCCPP and FCCH licensing regulations. Rule 18.66 (Rule Variance) is amended to exempt rules 3.15, 4.7, and 8.6. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Heidi Moreau, Vermont Agency of Human Services, Department for Children & Families, HC 1 South, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671- 1080 Tel: 802-595-9639 Email: heidi.moreau@vermont.gov URL: https://dcf.vermont.gov/cdd/laws-regs . FOR COPIES: Christel Michaud, Vermont Agency of Human Services, Department for Children & Families, Child Development Division, NOB1, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671-1040 Tel: 802-224-6940 Email: christel.michaud@vermont.gov ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Child Care Licensing Regulations: Center Based Child Care and Preschool Programs. Vermont Proposed Rule: 21E19 AGENCY: Agency of Human Services, Department for Children and Families CONCISE SUMMARY: Rule 2.7 (Rule Variance) is amended to exempt rules 3.5 (Nondiscriminatory Enrollment), 4.7 (Communicating CBCCPP Policies and Procedures), 6.1.4.3 (Respect for Diversity), and 6.2.5.1 (Quality of Interactions). FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Heidi Moreau, Vermont Agency of Human Services, Department for Children & Families, HC 1 South, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671- 1080 Tel: 802-595-9639 Email: heidi.moreau@vermont.gov URL: https://dcf.vermont.gov/cdd/laws-regs. FOR COPIES: Christel Michaud, Vermont Agency of Human Services, Department for Children & Families, Child Development Division, NOB1, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671-1040 Tel: 802-224-6940 Email: christel.michaud@vermont.gov. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Reportable and Communicable Diseases Emergency Rule. Vermont Proposed Rule: 21E20 AGENCY: Agency of Human Services, Department of Health CONCISE SUMMARY: The purpose of this rule is to protect the public health through the reporting of communicable diseases and other diseases dangerous to public health. Through this rulemaking, the Department adds COVID-19 to the list of reportable diseases, clarifies how diseases are to be reported to the Department and by whom, and requires demographic information be reported to the Department. The Department anticipates initiating formal rulemaking soon, which will include the proposed changes to this emergency rule. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: David Englander, Vermont Department of Health, 108 Cherry Street, Burlington, VT 05401 Tel: 802-863-7280 Fax: 802-951-1275 Email: ahs.vdhrules@vermont.gov URL: http://www.healthvermont.gov/about-us/laws-regulations/public-comment. FOR COPIES: Natalie Weill, Vermont Department of Health, 108 Cherry Street, Burlington, VT 05401 Tel: 802-863-7280 Fax: 802-951-1275 Email: ahs.vdhrules@vermont.gov. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Rules of the Board of Medical Practice. Vermont Proposed Rule: 21P034 AGENCY: Agency of Human Services, Department of Health CONCISE SUMMARY: The proposed changes update existing rules to reflect changes to statute enacted that modified: 1) the qualifications for physician licensure; 2) the Board’s powers and duties, and the Board’s complaint, investigation, and hearing processes; 3) the requirements for Physician Assistants; and, 4) the provision for reciprocity of licensure from any other state when in good standing. It also makes operational a new option in law for the Board to offer non-disciplinary penalties for administrative infractions in lieu of possible discipline. Last, it provides written procedures for the Board to conduct hearings remotely when needed. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Brendan Atwood, Department of Health, 108 Cherry Street, Burlington, VT 05401 Tel: 802-863-7280 Fax: 802-951-1275 Email ahs.vdhrules@vermont.gov URL: http://www.healthvermont.gov/about-us/laws-regulations/public-comment. FOR COPIES: David Englander, Department of Health, 108 Cherry Street, Burlington, VT 05401 Tel: 802-863-7280 Fax: 802-951- 1275 Email ahs.vdhrules@vermont.gov. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Recognized Accrediting Agencies and Relationship with Other Entities. Vermont Proposed Rule: 21P035 AGENCY: Agency of Education / Vermont Board of Education CONCISE SUMMARY: In this filing, the State Board first proposes to repeal Rule 7320 effective July 1, 2024. This proposed amendment is an initial step in a larger plan to incorporate all discussion of accrediting agencies directly within the Rule 2200 Series. The Board intends to initiate a separate rulemaking process to amend the 2200 Series, and anticipates that the 2200 amendments will be effective on or before July 1, 2024 – thus rendering Rule 7320 both obsolete and unnecessary at that time. Second, the Board proposes to repeal all other rules within the Rule 7000 Series effective 15 days after the amendment's adoption per 3 V.S.A. § 845 in order to eliminate rules that provide no independent information, but instead cite other statutes and rules. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Donna Russo-Savage, Agency of Education 1 National Life, Davis 5, Montpelier, VT 05620 Tel: 802-828-0110 Fax: 802-828-6430 Email: Donna.RussoSavage@vermont.gov URL: https://education.vermont.gov/state-board-councils/state-board/rulemaking. FOR COPIES: Emily Simmons, Agency of Education 1 National Life, Davis 5, Montpelier, VT 05620 Tel: 802-828-1518 Fax: 802-828-6430 Email: Emily.Simmons@vermont.gov. -------------------------------------------------------
