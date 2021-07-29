PROPOSED STATE RULES ====================================================== By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ VOSHA Subpart U, COVID 19 Emergency Temporary Standard. Vermont Proposed Rule: 21E11 AGENCY: Department of Labor CONCISE SUMMARY: As the current COVID 19 pandemic continues to lessen, workers providing direct health care services in the health care field remain exposed to patients with suspected or confirmed COVID 19 infection. In many cases the very people who seek treatment for COVID 19-like symptoms are those who present the greatest risk to healthcare workers. This rule seeks to continue and enhance the well- established protective measures for employees that have been learned throughout this pandemic. These measures are scientifically proven to provide an effective measure of protection, especially when used in conjunction with widespread vaccination efforts. While it is generally understood that the current pandemic is becoming less acute, it is also possible that in the fall and winter season a rise/spike could occur thus further exposing healthcare workers to this disease and its variants. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Daniel A. Whipple, Vermont Occupational Safety and Health Administration (VOSHA), P.O. Box 488 Montpelier, VT 05601-0488 Tel: 802-828-5084 Fax: 802-828-0408 Email: dan.whipple@vermont.gov URL: https://labor.vermont.gov/vermont-occupational-safety-and- health-administration-vosha/rules-publications/rules-regulations. FOR COPIES: Dirk Anderson, Vermont Department of Labor, P.O. Box 488 Montpelier, VT 05601-0488 Tel: 802-828-4391 Fax: 802-828-4046 Email: dirk.anderson@vermont.gov. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Emergency Administrative Rules for Remote Hearings for the Board of Medical Practice. Vermont Proposed Rule: 21E12 AGENCY: Agency of Human Services, Department of Health CONCISE SUMMARY: The proposed rule establishes the process for the Board to conduct virtual hearings. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: David Englander, Department of Health 108 Cherry Street, Burlington, VT 05401 Tel: 802-836-7280 Fax: 802-951-1275 Email: ahs.vdhrules@vermont.gov URL: http://www.healthvermont.gov/about-us/laws-regulations/public-comment. FOR COPIES: Brendon Atwood, Department of Health, 108 Cherry Street, Burlington, VT 05401 Tel: 802-863-7280 Fax: 802-951-1275 Email: ahs.vdhrules@vermont.gov. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Independent School Program Approval. Vermont Proposed Rule: 21P023 AGENCY: Agency of Education / State Board of Education CONCISE SUMMARY: Act 173 of 2018 requires the State Board of Education to adopt rules implementing certain changes to the requirements an independent school must satisfy in order to receive public tuition. These changes include enrollment of students who require special education services and provision of special education to publicly funded students. In current law, students who receive special education services may only choose an independent school that has sought and received approval for the student’s specific disability category. Act 173 and these rules implement a system that allows students who receive special education to enroll in any independent school that has been approved for public funding, if the Supervisory Union approves the placement. These rules create procedures for school districts and approved independent schools to ensure students receive special education services in conformity with federal and state law. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Emily Simmons, Agency of Education, 1 National Life Dr., Davis 5, Montpelier, VT 05602-2501 Tel: 802-828-1518 Fax: 802-828-6430 Email: emily.simmons@vermont.gov URL: https://education.vermont.gov/state-board-councils/state-board/rulemaking. FOR COPIES: Judy Cutler, Agency of Education, 1 National Life Dr., Davis 5, Montpelier, VT 05602-2501 Tel: 802-828-0079 Fax: 802-828-6430 Email: judy.cutler@vermont.gov. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
