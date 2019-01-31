PROPOSED STATE RULES =============================================== By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Rule I-2018-03, Short-Term, Limited-Duration Health Insurance. Vermont Proposed Rule: 19P015 AGENCY: Department of Financial Regulation CONCISE SUMMARY: On August 3, 2018, the U.S. Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and Treasury released a final rule allowing health insurers to lengthen the maximum duration and number of permissible renewals of short-term, limited-duration health insurance plans (STLDI). The final rule allows the states significant flexibility in regulating STLDI. In accordance with the requirements of 8 V.S.A. § 4084a, this rule sets forth rules and procedures governing the filing, sale, marketing, and issuance of STLDI in Vermont. This rule protects Vermont consumers by ensuring that STLDI provides robust benefits and clear disclosure of its limitations compared to ACA-compliant health care policies and other types of minimum essential coverage. It promotes the stability of Vermont's health insurance markets, including Vermont Health Connect (VHC), by ensuring that STLDI is sold only to bridge temporary gaps in coverage and not as comprehensive health care coverage. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Phil Keller, Department of Financial Regulation, Director of Insurance Regulation 89 Main Street, Montpelier, VT 05620-3101 Tel: 802-828-1464 Fax: 802-828-3306 Email: phil.keller@ vermont.gov URL: http://www.dfr.vermont.gov/proposed-rules-and-regulations. FOR COPIES: Emily Brown, Department of Financial Regulation, Director of Rates and Forms for Life and Health 89 Main Street, Montpelier, VT 05620-3101 Tel: 802-828-4871 Fax: 802-828-3306 Email: emily.brown@vermont.gov. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
