PROPOSED STATE RULES ====================================================== By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Hospital Licensing Rule. Vermont Proposed Rule: 21P027 AGENCY: Agency of Human Services, Department of Health CONCISE SUMMARY: This rule allows hospitals that have been granted waivers by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) under Section 1135 of the Social Security Act (during an emergency as defined 42 U.S.C. 1320b-5) to be automatically granted waivers for their Vermont licenses. The 1135 waiver allows “the Secretary to ensure to the maximum extent feasible, in any emergency area and during an emergency period…that sufficient health care items and services are available to meet the needs of individuals…” In this instance, there is no need for Vermont to duplicate CMS's efforts. Additionally, two requirements for psychiatric hospitals were added to this rule as required by CMS to ensure compliance with agreements Vermont has made with CMS in the Serious Mental Illness Institution for Mental Disease (SMI IMD) waiver. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Brendan Atwood, Vermont Dept. of Health 108 Cherry Street, Burlington, VT 05402 Tel: 802-863-7280 Fax: 802-951-1275 Email: ahs.vdhrules@vermont.gov URL: https://www.healthvermont.gov/about-us/laws-regulations/public-comment. FOR COPIES: David Englander, Vermont Dept. of Health 108 Cherry Street, Burlington, VT 05402 Tel: 802-863-7280 Fax: 802-951-1275 Email: ahs.vdhrules@vermont.gov. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
