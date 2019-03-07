PROPOSED STATE RULES =============================================== By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Regulated Drug Rule. Vermont Proposed Rule: 19P021 AGENCY: Agency of Human Services, Department of Health CONCISE SUMMARY: This rulemaking adds new drugs and other chemical substances that are illegal or judged to be potentially fatal or harmful for human consumption unless prescribed and dispensed by a professional licensed to prescribe or dispense them. Examples include acetylfentanyl, a lethal opioid, and newly emerged synthetic recreational drugs. The rule also modifies a benchmark dosage that provides a baseline for use by prosecutors to seek enhanced penalties for possession of higher quantities of the drug. The rule simplifies some language for clarity. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: David Englander, Department of Health, 108 Cherry Street, Burlington, VT 05401 Tel: 802-863-7280 Fax: 802-951-1275 Email: ahs.vdhrules@vermont.gov URL: http://www. healthvermont.gov/about-us/laws-regulations/rules-and- regulations. FOR COPIES: Brendan Atwood, Department of Health, 108 Cherry Street, Burlington, VT 05401 Tel: 802-951-0107 Fax: 802-951-1275 Email: ahs.vdhrules@vermont.gov. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
