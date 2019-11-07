PROPOSED STATE RULES =============================================== By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Chemicals of High Concern in Children's Products Rule. Vermont Proposed Rule: 19P074 AGENCY: Agency of Human Services, Department of Health CONCISE SUMMARY: This proposal expands the definition of formaldehyde to include "formaldehyde donors", which are the substances that are intentionally added to a product to degrade to and release formaldehyde as a preservative. Per Act 75 (2019) § 5, this proposal also establishes the requirements for when and how a manufacturer of a children's product provides the notice required under subsection 1775(a) of this title when the manufacturer intends to introduce the children's product for sale between the required dates for reporting. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: David Englander, Department of Health 108 Cherry Street, Burlington, VT 05401 Tel: 802-863-7280 Fax: 802-951-1275 Email: ahs.vdhrules@vermont.gov URL: http:// www.healthvermont.gov/about-us/laws-regulations/rules-and-regulations. FOR COPIES: Brendan Atwood, Department of Health, 108 Cherry Street, Burlington, VT 05401 Tel: 802-863-7280 Fax: 802-951-1275 Email: ahs.vdhrules@vermont.gov. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Combined Newspaper Advertisement for AHS Administrative Rulemaking The four rules below are being promulgated by the Agency of Human Services (AHS) which has requested the notices be combined to facilitate a savings for the agency. When contacting AHS about these rules, please note the title and rule number of the rule(s) you are interested in. Amended: · Ambulance Services : 19P075 · Non-Emergency Medical Transportation : 19P076 · Medical Necessity for Covered Services: 19P077 · Early and Periodic Screening, Diagnostic and Treatment: 19P078 AGENCY: Agency of Human Services CONCISE SUMMARY: The proposed rules above set forth the criteria for coverage and service delivery for the Medicaid program. These rules are part of the sequential adoption of Health Care Administrative Rules designed to improve public accessibility and comprehension of the rules under Vermont's Medicaid program. The amendments to each of the four rules align each rule with relevant federal and state law and guidance. The amendment to the Ambulance Services rule clarifies which providers may sign the physician certification statement and clarifies limitations in coverage. The amendment to the Transportation Services rule clarifies that the rule does not include emergency transportation, clarifies limitations on covered services, and establishes definitions. The amendment to the Medical Necessity rule provides the medical necessity standard for Medicaid beneficiaries under 21 years old, and aligns the medical necessity standard with current practice that medical necessity is found when the requirements of clinical criteria adopted by Medicaid have been met, when a service is the least costly, appropriate service that is available, when a service is not solely for the convenience of a caregiver or provider, and a service is supported by documentation of medical evidence in the beneficiary’s medical records. The Early and Periodic Screening, Diagnostic and Treatment (EPSDT) rule clarifies requirements under EPSDT for beneficiaries under age 21. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Linda Narrow McLemore, Agency of Human Services, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671-1000; Tel: 802-779-3258; Fax: 802-241-0450; E-mail: linda.mclemore@vermont.gov; URL: http:// humanservices.vermont.gov/on-line-rules. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.