PROPOSED STATE RULES _____________________________________________ By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). ______________________________________________________ Antidegradation Implementation Rule. Vermont Proposed Rule: 22P038 AGENCY: Agency of Natural Resources CONCISE SUMMARY: The proposed rule lays out the process for implementing Vermont's antidegradation policy. Vermont's antidegradation policy requires that existing uses of waters and the level of water quality necessary to protect those uses shall be maintained and protected. To implement this policy, the proposed rule requires an analysis of water quality impacts, to be conducted during the review of applications for permits authorizing activities that are required to comply with the Vermont WQS. The rule includes a list of permits subject to antidegradation review, the required public process, and the three-tiered analysis of water quality impacts: Protection of Outstanding Resource Waters, protection of High Quality Waters, and protection of Existing Uses. The rule also includes an analysis for determining when a reduction in receiving-water quality is allowable, based on evaluation of the subsequent socioeconomic impact of not allowing the proposed activity. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Bethany Sargent, DEC Monitoring and Assessment Program, Agency of Natural Resources, 1 National Life Drive, Davis 3, Montpelier, Vermont, 05620-3522 Tel: 802-490-6131 Fax: 802-828-1544 Email: bethany.sargent@vermont.gov URL: https://dec.vermont.gov/watershed/laws #Rulemaking. FOR COPIES: Hannah Smith, DEC Office of General Counsel, Agency of Natural Resources, 1 National Life Drive, Davis 2, Montpelier, Vermont, 05620-1544 Tel: 802-461-8187 Fax: 802-828-1544 Email: hannah.smith@vermont.gov _______________________________________________________ NOTE: The three rules below have been promulgated by the Agency of Human Services who has requested the notices be combined to facilitate a savings for the agency. When contacting the agency about these rules please note the title and rule number of the proposed rule(s) you are interested in. · Health Care Administrative Rules Definitions – Vermont Proposed Rule: 22P039 · Inpatient Hospital Services – Vermont Proposed Rule: 22P040 · Outpatient Hospital Services – Vermont Proposed Rule: 22P041 AGENCY: Agency of Human Services CONCISE SUMMARY: The proposed rules set forth criteria for coverage and service delivery for the Medicaid program. These rules are part of the sequential adoption of Health Care Administrative Rules designed to improve public accessibility and comprehension of the rules under Vermont’s Medicaid program. The amendments to each of the three rules align with relevant federal and state law and guidance. The amendment to Definitions adds a definition for hospital. The amendments to Inpatient Hospital Services and Outpatient Hospital Services were made to be consistent with HCAR language and formatting, revised to include new definitions informed by federal Medicaid law, and removed content described in other policies or beyond the scope of these rules. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Dani Fuoco Agency of Human Services 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671-1000; Tel: 802-585-4265; Fax: 802-241-0450; E-mail: danielle.fuoco@vermont.gov; URL: https://humanservices.vermont.gov/rules-policies/health-care-rules/health-care-administrative-rules-hca ______________________________________________________
