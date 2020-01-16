PROPOSED STATE RULES =============================================== By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Environmental Citations. Vermont Proposed Rule: 20P001 AGENCY: Agency of Natural Resources, Environmental Conservation CONCISE SUMMARY: This rule amendment simplifies the penalty amounts for which a person may be issued a civil citation in association with their violation of Agency of Natural Resources laws and permits, establishing a consistent amount to be applied across Agency programs. The rule amendment also creates a distinction between the penalty amount that applies to non-responsive recipients of civil violations and those that apply to responsive recipients. In addition, the rule provides that where a recipient of a citation fails to conduct recordkeeping or reporting, there shall be a rebuttable presumption that such recipient failed to conduct the activity which was to be recorded and/or reported. The rule amendment also includes miscellaneous housekeeping edits, such as the removal of references to the Natural Resources Board ("Board"), which has adopted its own, independent citations rule. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: John Beling, Agency of Natural Resources, One National Life Drive - Davis 3, Montpelier, VT 05620 Tel: 802-522-8024 Email: john.beling@vermont.gov URL: http://dec.vermont.gov/ enforcement/rules. FOR COPIES: Katelyn Ellermann, Agency of Natural Resources, One National Life Drive - Davis 3, Montpelier, VT 05620 Tel: 802-522-7125 Email: katelyn.ellermann@ vermont.gov. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
