PROPOSED STATE RULES =============================================== By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulation I-97-3, Credit for Reinsurance (Revised 2020). Vermont Proposed Rule: 20P019 AGENCY: Department of Financial Regulation CONCISE SUMMARY: The amendments proposed here update Vermont's Credit for Reinsurance Regulation to meet the requirements of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). (The NAIC is the U.S. insurance standard-setting organization created and governed by the chief insurance regulators from the 50 states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories.) The NAIC adopted revisions to its Credit for Reinsurance Model Law and Model Regulation which created a new type of jurisdiction, called a Reciprocal Jurisdiction, and eliminated reinsurance collateral requirements and local presence requirements for well - capitalized European Union (EU) and United Kingdom (UK) reinsurers. The NAIC revisions also provide Reciprocal Jurisdiction status for accredited U.S. jurisdictions and Qualified Jurisdictions if they meet certain requirements. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Sheila Grace, Assistant General Counsel, Department of Financial Regulation 89 Main Street, Montpelier, VT 05620 Tel: 802-828-3422 Fax: 802-828-3306 Email: sheila.grace@ vermont.gov URL: http://www.dfr.vermont.gov/proposed-rules-and-regulations. FOR COPIES: Karen Ducharme, Director of Company Licensing/Examinations Department of Financial Regulation 89 Main Street, Montpelier, VT 05620 Tel: 802-828-1959 Fax: 802-828-3306 Email: karen.ducharme@vermont.gov. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Rule Governing Outage Reporting Requirements for Originating Carriers and Electric Power Companies. Vermont Proposed Rule: 20P020 AGENCY: Vermont Enhanced 9-1-1 Board CONCISE SUMMARY: This rule establishes outage reporting protocols for originating carriers providing voice service in Vermont and for electric power companies operating in Vermont in order to enable the Enhanced 911 Board to assess 911 service availability during such outages. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Barbara Neal, Vermont Enhanced 911 Board 100 State Street, 5th Floor, Montpelier, VT 05602-6501 Tel: 802-828-4911 Fax: 802-828-4109 Email: barbara.neal@vermont.gov URL: https:// e911.vermont.gov/. FOR COPIES: Soni Johnson, Vermont Enhanced 911 Board 100 State Street, 4th Floor, Montpelier, VT 05602-6501 Tel: 802-828-4911 Fax: 802-828-4109 Email: soni.johnson@ vermont.gov. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
