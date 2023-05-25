PROPOSED STATE RULES ================================================= By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 V.S.A. Appendix § 44, Furbearing Species. Vermont Proposed Rule: 23P015 AGENCY: Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board CONCISE SUMMARY: The furbearing species rule sets forth hunting and trapping regulations. These rule amendments include: the BMP trap requirements for foothold traps such as: limits on the size of traps, swivels, pan tension; a ban on meat based body-gripping traps unless placed underwater, in an enclosure, or 5 feet above the ground; a requirement that bait be covered; trap placement setbacks from trails on state lands (except for Wildlife Management Areas) and on public highways; dispatch/legal methods for furbearers (gun, crossbow and bow and arrow); the application of some of the BMPs to persons who trap in defense of property for compensation; a limit of 4 Department registered dogs when taking coyote with the aid of dogs; no relaying; the use of GPS and control collars for dogs used to take coyote; the requirement for a GPS log; a hunting season of December 15 through March 31; and a training season of June 1 through September 15 for taking coyote with the aid of dogs, during daylight hours only. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Catherine Gjessing, Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife, 1 National Life Drive, Davis 2 Montpelier, VT 05620-3208 Tel: 802-595-3331 Fax: 802-828-1250 Email: catherine.gjessing@vermont.gov URL: https://vtfishandwildlife.com/about-us/fish-and-wildlife-board. FOR COPIES: Mark Scott, Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife, 1 National Life Drive, Davis 2 Montpelier, VT 05620-3208 Tel: 802-777-4217 Fax: 802-828-1250 Email: mark.scott@vermont.gov. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
