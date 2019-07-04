PROPOSED STATE RULES =============================================== By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Rules and Regulations: Visitor Conduct and Fees and Charges for State Park Services and Commercial Activities on Department lands. Vermont Proposed Rule: 19P051 AGENCY: Agency of Natural Resources; Forests, Parks & Recreation. CONCISE SUMMARY: Increasing the price of tent sites ($1 per night) and lean-to sites ($3 per site) in state park campgrounds; adjusting minimum reservation and maximum length of stay requirements in certain camping circumstances; expanding the requirement that a pet be constrained on a leash to be at all times in designated state park campgrounds and day use areas; modifying some of the marina slip occupancy rules for Burton Island; and minor editorial and housekeeping changes. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Craig Whipple, Agency of Natural Resources 1 National Life Drive, Dewey 2, Montpelier, VT 05620 Tel: 802-343-5318 Email: craig.whipple@vermont.gov URL: http://vtstateparks.com. FOR COPIES: Rochelle Skinner, Agency of National Resources 1 National Life Drive, Dewey 2, Montpelier, VT 05620 Tel: 802-522-0841 Email: rochelle.skinner@vermont.gov. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
