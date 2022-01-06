PROPOSED STATE RULES ====================================================== By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Licensing Regulations for Afterschool Child Care Programs. Vermont Proposed Rule: 21P041 AGENCY: Agency of Human Services, Department for Children and Families CONCISE SUMMARY: Rule 3.15 is amended to include non-discriminatory enrollment language found in both the Center Based Child Care and Preschool Program (CBCCPP) licensing regulations and Registered and Licensed Family Child Care Homes (FCCH) licensing regulations. Rule 4.7 is amended to include the non-discrimination assurance language found in both the CBCCPP and FCCH licensing regulations. Rule 8.6 is amended to include the respect for diversity language found in both the CBCCPP and FCCH licensing regulations. Rule 18.66 (Rule Variance) is amended to prohibit the Department from granting variances to rules 3.15, 4.7, and 8.6 to ensure that afterschool programs operate in a non-discriminatory manner. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Heidi Moreau, Vermont Agency of Human Services, Department for Children & Families, HC 1 South, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671- 1080 Tel: 802-595-9639 E-Mail: heidi.moreau@vermont.gov URL: https://dcf.vermont.gov/cdd/laws-regs. FOR COPIES: Christel Michaud, Vermont Agency of Human Services, Department for Children & Families, NOB1, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671-1040 Tel: 802-224-6940 Email: christel.michaud@vermont.gov ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Child Care Licensing Regulations: Center Based Child Care and Preschool Programs. Vermont Proposed Rule: 21P042 AGENCY: Agency of Human Services, Department for Children and Families CONCISE SUMMARY: Rule 2.7 (Rule Variance) is amended to prohibit the Department from granting variances to rules 3.5 (Nondiscriminatory Enrollment), 4.7 (Communicating CBCCPP Policies and Procedures), 6.1.4.3 (Respect for Diversity), and 6.2.5.1 (Quality of Interactions) to ensure that center-based child care and preschool programs operate in a non-discriminatory manner. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Heidi Moreau, Vermont Agency of Human Services, Department for Children & Families, HC 1 South, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671- 1080 Tel: 802-595-9639 E-Mail: heidi.moreau@vermont.gov URL: https://dcf.vermont.gov/cdd/laws-regs. FOR COPIES: Christel Michaud, Vermont Agency of Human Services, Department for Children & Families, NOB1, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671-1040 Tel: 802-224-6940 Email: christel.michaud@vermont.gov Waterbury, VT 05671-1040 Tel: 802-224-6940 Email: christel.michaud@vermont.gov ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Licensing Regulations for Registered and Licensed Family Child Care Home. Vermont Proposed Rule: 21P043 AGENCY: Agency of Human Services, Department for Children and Families CONCISE SUMMARY: Rule 2.7 (Rule Variance) is amended to prohibit the Department from granting variances to rules 3.4 (Nondiscriminatory Enrollment), 4.7 (Communicating FCCH Policies and Procedures), 6.1.4.3 (Respect for Diversity), and 6.2.3 (Quality of Interactions) to ensure that family child care homes operate in a non-discriminatory manner. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Heidi Moreau, Vermont Agency of Human Services, Department for Children & Families, HC 1 South, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671- 1080 Tel: 802-595-9639 E-Mail: heidi.moreau@vermont.gov URL: https://dcf.vermont.gov/cdd/laws-regs. FOR COPIES: Christel Michaud, Vermont Agency of Human Services, Department for Children & Families, NOB1, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671-1040 Tel: 802-224-6940 Email: christel.michaud@vermont.gov -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
