PROPOSED STATE RULES =============================================== By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Suspension of Prescription Drug Deductibles for Preventive Medications. Vermont Proposed Rule: 20E11 AGENCY: Department of Financial Regulation CONCISE SUMMARY: The emergency rule suspends prescription drug deductible requirements for medications that may be considered preventive care for the purposes of 26 U.S.C. § (c)(2)(C), including ACE inhibitors, betablockers, inhaled corticosteroids, insulin and other glucose lowering agents, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), and statins. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Sebastian Arduengo, Department of Financial Regulation, 89 Main Street, Montpelier, VT 05620-3101 Tel: 802-828-4846 Fax: 802-828-5593 Email: Sebastian.Arduengo@vermont.gov URL: https://dfr.vermont.gov/about-us/legal-general-counsel / proposed-rules-and-public-comment. FOR COPIES: Gavin Boyles, Department of Financial Regulation, 89 Main Street, Montpelier, VT 05620-3101 Tel: 802-828-1425 Fax: 802-828-1919 Email: Gavin.Boyles@ vermont.gov. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulations for Lead Control. Vermont Proposed Rule: 20P015 AGENCY: Agency of Human Services, Department of Health CONCISE SUMMARY: This rule seeks to protect public health by reducing lead exposure for children, workers and the public. The rule provides the requirements for work practices, licensing, and training for lead-based paint activities and renovation, repair, painting and maintenance activities to prevent the creation of lead hazards that cause lead poisoning. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Shayla Livingston, Vermont Department of Health, 108 Cherry Street, Burlington, VT 05401 Tel: 802-863-7280, Fax: 802-951-1275 Email: shayla.livingston@vermont.gov URL: https://www.healthvermont.gov/about-us/laws-regulations/ public-comment. FOR COPIES: Brendan Atwood, Vermont Department of Health, 108 Cherry Street, Burlington, VT 05401 Tel: 802-863-7280, Fax: 802-951-1275 Email: brendan.atwood@ vermont.gov. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.