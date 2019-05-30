PROPOSED STATE RULES =============================================== By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Vermont Residential Building Energy Standards (RBES). Vermont Proposed Rule: 19P041 AGENCY: Department of Public Service CONCISE SUMMARY: The provisions of these standards regulate the design of building envelopes for adequate thermal resistance and low air leakage and the design and selection of mechanical, ventilation, electrical, service water-heating and illumination systems and equipment which will enable effective use of energy in residential building construction. It is intended that these provisions provide flexibility to permit the use of innovative approaches and techniques to achieve effective utilization of energy. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Kelly Launder, Department of Public Service, 112 State Street, Montpelier, VT 05620 Tel: 802-828-4039 Email: kelly.launder@vermont.gov URL: https://publicservice.vermont.gov. FOR COPIES: Allison Wannop, Department of Public Service, 112 State Street Montpelier, VT 05620 Tel: 802-828-5543 Email: allison.wannop@vermont.gov. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Vermont Commercial Building Energy Standards (CBES). Vermont Proposed Rule: 19P042 AGENCY: Department of Public Service CONCISE SUMMARY: The provisions of these standards regulate the design of building envelopes for adequate thermal resistance and low air leakage and the design and selection of mechanical, ventilation, electrical, service waterheating and illumination systems and equipment which will enable effective use of energy in commercial building construction. It is intended that these provisions provide flexibility to permit the use of innovative approaches and techniques to achieve effective utilization of energy. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Barry Murphy, Department of Public Service, 112 State Street, Montpelier, VT 05620 Tel: 802-828-3183 Email: barry.murphy@vermont.gov URL: https://publicservice.vermont.gov. FOR COPIES: Allison Wannop, Department of Public Service, 112 State Street Montpelier, VT 05620 Tel: 802-828-5543 Email: allison.wannop@vermont.gov. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Vermont Wetland Rules. Vermont Proposed Rule: 19P043 AGENCY: Agency of Natural Resources CONCISE SUMMARY: This rule amendment proposes to classify the Beaver Meadows Wetland Complex, in Ripton Vermont, as a Class I wetland. The proposed Class I change appears in Appendix A of the Rule. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Laura Lapierre, Agency of Natural Resources Main Building, 2nd Floor, One National Life Drive, Montpelier, VT 05620-3522 Tel: 802-490-6177 Fax: 802-828-1544 Email: laura.lapierre@vermont.gov URL: https://dec.vermont.gov/watershed/laws#rulemaking. FOR COPIES: Hannah Smith, Agency of Natural Resources, One National Life Drive, Davis 2, Montpelier, VT 05620-3802 Tel: 802-461-0818 Fax: 802-828-1544 Email: hannah.smith@vermont.gov. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 2019 Vermont Materials Management Plan: Reducing Solid Waste and Increasing Recycling and Composting. Vermont Proposed Rule: 19P044 AGENCY: Agency of Natural Resources CONCISE SUMMARY: The intended impact of the 2019 Materials Management Plan (MMP or Plan) is to reduce Vermont's waste generation and improve the state's recycling and composting rates. It also strives to provide convenient options for safe disposal of household hazardous waste, rather than being landfilled. This 2019 MMP amends the previous Plan, which was adopted in 2014, and changes the structure and layout of the previous Plan to make it more concise. Sections include: Introduction, Statutory Authority, Vermont's Waste, Plan Priorities, Market and Facilities Assessment, Solid Waste Implementation Plan Requirements and Approval Process, and Performance Standards for both the Agency and municipal solid waste management entities (SWMEs) for the five-year Plan period. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Cathy Jamieson Agency of Natural Resources 1 National Life Drive, Davis 1, Montpelier, VT 05620 Tel: 802-522-5938 Fax: 802-828-1011 Email: cathy.jamieson@vermont.gov URL: https://dec.vermont.gov/waste-managment/solid. FOR COPIES: Josh Kelly, Agency of Natural Resources, 1 National Life Drive, Davis 1 Montpelier, VT 05620 Tel: 802-522-5897 Fax: 802-828-1011 Email: josh.kelly@vermont.gov. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Vermont Hemp Rules Vermont Proposed Rule: 19P045 AGENCY: Agriculture, Food & Markets CONCISE SUMMARY: This rule establishes registration requirements for cultivators and processors of hemp and hemp infused products; requirements for testing for contaminants and potency including establishing the ratio of cannabidiol to tetrahydrocannabinol for a crop to qualify as hemp, and using genetic testing to make a taxonomic determination that a crop is considered hemp; requirements for record keeping, and labeling of products for consumer protection and quality control; that the Agency will collect information from registrants for research purposes and that the information is protected under 6 V.S.A. Section 61; a Vermont brand and grades. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Cary Giguere; Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets; 116 State Street, Montpelier, VT 05620-2901; Tel: 802-828-6531 Fax: 802-828-2361 Email: cary.giguere@vermont.gov URL: https://agriculture.vermont.gov/public-health-agriculture-resource- management-division/hemp-program/hemp- program-rule. FOR COPIES: Stephanie Smith; Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets; 116 State Street, Montpelier, VT 05620-2901 Tel: 802-828-1732 Fax: 802-828-2361 Email: stephanie.smith@vermont.gov ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.