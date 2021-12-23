PROPOSED STATE RULES ====================================================== By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/. The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802) 828-2231. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Note: The two rules below have been promulgated by Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board who has requested the notices be combined to facilitate a savings for the agency. When contacting the agency about these rules please note the title and rule number of the rule(s) you are interested in. • Rule 1: Licensing of Cannabis Establishments, Cannabis Control Board – 21P038 • Rule 2: Regulation of Cannabis Establishments, Cannabis Control Board – 21P039 AGENCY: Cannabis Control Board CONCISE SUMMARY: Rule 1 regulates the licensing of any person or entity that seeks to participate in the legal market for cannabis. Rule 2 regulates the operation of any entity that has received a license to participate in the legal market for cannabis. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: David Scherr, Cannabis Control Board, 89 Main Street, Montpelier, VT 05620-7001 Tel: 802-558-6022 Email: david.scherr@vermont.gov https://ccb.vermont.gov. URL: https://ccb.vermont.gov. FOR COPIES: Kimberley Lashua, Cannabis Control Board, 89 Main Street, Montpelier, VT 05620-7001 Tel: 802-836-7708 Email: Kimberley.lashua@vermont.gov ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
