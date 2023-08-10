PROPOSED STATE RULES ================================================== By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Education Quality Standards (Rule Series 2000). Vermont Proposed Rule: 23P022 AGENCY: Agency of Education / Vermont Board of Education CONCISE SUMMARY: The proposed amendments to Rule Series 2000 -- Education Quality Standards (EQS) are designed to implement 2019 Act No. 1 ("An act relating to ethnic and social equity studies standards for public schools"), consistent with the legislative intent of both the Act and 16 V.S.A section 165 (the statute mandating EQS). The amended rule series is intended to ensure that students in Vermont public schools (and independent schools seeking designation as an independent school meeting EQS under 16 V.S.A. section 165(f)) are afforded opportunities that are substantially equal in quality and are equitable, anti-racist, culturally responsive, anti-discriminatory, and inclusive. The amended rule series enhances the curriculum, provides for a culturally responsive pedagogy, and prohibits discrimination against any student pursuing an education or participating in the life or activities of a school based on a number of protected classifications. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Kim Gleason, Member, State Board of Education, 1 National Life Drive, Davis 5, Montpelier, VT 05620-2501 Tel: 802-324-7145 Email: kimberly.g.gleason@vermont.gov URL: https://education.vermont.gov/rules. FOR COPIES: Bernie Lambek, Special Counsel, State Board of Education 15 East State Street, Suite 5, Montpelier, VT 05602 Tel: 802-223-1000 Fax: 802-223-5271 Email: blambek@zclpc.com. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------