PROPOSED STATE RULES =============================================== By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Groundwater Protection Rule and Strategy. Vermont Proposed Rule: 18P064 AGENCY: Agency of Natural Resources CONCISE SUMMARY: The Groundwater Protection Rule and Strategy was last comprehensively updated in 2005. This rule amendment incorporates the legislative directive that became effective in 2008 making groundwater resources in the State held in trust for the public and creates standardized requirements for ensuring activities permitted by the Agency of Natural Resources will not adversely affect public trust uses of groundwater, including use for drinking water. The amendment also updates the list of Groundwater Enforcement Standards to reflect current numeric guidelines generated by the Vermont Department of Health and clarifies the process for reclassifying groundwater. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Scott Stewart Agency of Natural Resources 1 National Life Drive, Main 2, Montpelier, VT 05620-3521 Tel: 802-585-4910 Email: scott.stewart@vermont.gov URL: http://dec.vermont.gov/water/groundwater. FOR COPIES: Diane Sherman, Agency of Natural Resources 1 National Life Drive, Davis 2, Montpelier, VT 05620 Tel: 802-505-0125 Email: diane.sherman@vermont.gov. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
