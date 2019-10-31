PROPOSED STATE RULES =============================================== By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2019 Vermont Fire Service Training Council Rules and Policies. Vermont Proposed Rule: 19P073 AGENCY: Department of Public Safety CONCISE SUMMARY: The focus of this rule is to update the Vermont Adoption of the Rules and Policies of the Vermont Fire Service Training Council to reflect current methods and practices for training, certifications and the revocation of firefighter certifications. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Christopher Corbin, Vermont Fire Service Training Council, 93 Davison Drive, Pittsford, VT 05763-9358 Tel: 802-310-3303 Fax: 802-483-2464 Email: christopher.corbin@vermont.gov URL: http://www.firesafety.vermont.gov/academy . FOR COPIES: Joseph Benard, Vermont Division of Fire Safety, 1311 US Route 302, Suite 600, Barre, VT 05641-2351 Tel: 802-479-7566 Fax: 802-479-7562 Email: joseph.benard@vermont.gov. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
