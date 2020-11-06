City of Rutland Public Meeting – Rutland Creek Path Segment 3 West Street to Monsignor Connor/Meadow Street Park across East Creek Date/Time: Monday November 16 at 5:30 pm Place: City Hall, via Teleconference 1(786) 535-3211 Access Code: 842-385-197 Purpose: Segment 3 is a shared-use path that connects Segment 2 at West Street to Monsignor Connor/Meadow Street Park with a new pedestrian bridge across East Creek. The City is in the process of engineering Segment 3. Conceptual plans and potential environmental impacts will be presented for input. Input is also sought as well on the 2021 Transportation Alternatives grant application to be submitted to Vermont Agency of Transportation. Area: City of Rutland. Supplementary Information: The multi-use path is intended to be used for both commuting and recreational purposes. Based on the conceptual engineering estimate, an additional $447,000 is needed to complete Segment 3. To insure that a full range of issues related to this proposed action are addressed and all significant issues identified, comments and suggestions are invited from all interested parties. Comments or questions concerning the proposed action should be directed to Susan Schreibman, Municipal Project Manager, 802 353-0005 or sschreibmangross@gmail.com.
