NOTICE Town of Pittsford, Vermont Public Hearing on Proposed Amendment to Town Zoning Regulations Wednesday, March 20, 2019 Municipal Office Conference Room 6:30 P.M. Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to 24 V.S.A. Section 4444, the Pittsford Select Board will conduct a public hearing on the date, time and location set forth above. The principal purposes of the proposed Amendment to the Town Zoning Regulations are to reflect and implement the Town Plan adopted on February 7, 2018; eliminate the Rural Commercial Zoning District along VT Route 3 and replace it with the Commercial Zoning District; extend the Commercial Zoning District along US Route 7 north to the Brandon Town Line and reduce the Rural Zoning District by that area; extend the Industrial Zoning District north to the Town Line and south to the Town Line, reducing the Rural Zoning District by those areas (all as depicted on the Zoning Map); and make changes to the Table of Permitted Uses of the Rural Commercial Zoning District, the Commercial Zoning District and the Rural Zoning District. The geographical areas affected by the proposed Amendment include Zoning Districts as depicted on the Zoning Map; the area along VT Route 3; the area along US Route 7 (excluding the Village Zoning District); and the areas north and south of the Industrial Zoning District. As to the Table of Uses: the Rural Commercial Zoning District; the Commercial Zoning District; and the Rural Zoning District. The Section Headings affected by the proposed Amendment of the Town’s Zoning Regulations include: Article II: Establishment of Zoning Districts and Zoning Map, Section 201 Establishment of Zoning Districts and Section 202 Zoning Map; Article III: Table of Uses, Section 300 Table of Uses; and Article IV: Lot Size, Setback, Yards, Height Limitations. The full text of the proposed Amended Zoning Regulations, with new language highlighted, may be found in the Town Clerk’s office, upon request, and on the Planning page of the Town’s website: www.pittsfordvermont.com
