Public Hearing Notice for the Re-adoption of the Rutland Town Municipal Plan Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 7:00 pm at the Rutland Town Offices 181 Business Route 4, Center Rutland, VT The Rutland Town Planning Commission has updated the town’s municipal plan in accordance with 24 V.S.A §§ 4384, 4385, 4444 and 4447. Rutland Town is amending its municipal plan with an updated natural resources section in accordance with Act 171 and with an updated energy section in compliance with the enhanced energy planning requirements set for by the Public Service Department and Act 174. Act 171 relates to forest fragmentation and a new municipal plan requirement to consider forest and wildlife habitat when planning for new development. Act 174 involves planning for renewable energy generation such as meeting state targets for new renewable energy generation and recommendations for the siting of renewable energy generation projects. The general public and officials from adjoining municipalities are urged to attend this public hearing on March 28. Written comments to the address above are also welcome. Copies of the updated municipal plan are available at the Rutland Town Offices and can be downloaded from the town’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.