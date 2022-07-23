Public Hearing Notice for the Castleton Planning Commission Adoption of an Amended Town Plan Tuesday, August 23, 2022 7:00 PM Castleton Town Office 263 VT Route 30 Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87126098061 Meeting ID: 871 2609 8061 By Phone: 929 2056099 Pursuant to VSA 4384, 4441 & 4444 notice is hereby given that the Castleton Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on August 23, 2022, at 7:00 PM at the Castleton Town Offices, 263 VT Route 30, to take public comment on and to consider the adoption of the amended Castleton Town Plan. To review amendments in the following areas: · Regional Coordination · Community Profile · Land Use and Growth · Community Facilities and Services · Energy · Natural Resources · Historic Resources · Economic Development The full text of the Castleton Town Plan and maps are available for public review at the Town Offices at 263 VT Route 30 at the Town Offices Meeting Room during regular business hours. Joe Bruno Castleton Planning Commission
