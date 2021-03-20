PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE: PITTSFORD ZONING BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT (ZBA) On Monday April 5, 2021 7:00 PM at Town Offices (426 Plains Rd.) and by Remote (ZOOM) Video & Telephone Conferencing Pittsford’s ZBA will convene a Public Hearing to review an application for a Conditional Use: Application #21-10: Proctor Pittsford Country Club requests approval to construct a 43’ X 22’ X 12’ h. roofed addition to the Clubhouse at 311 Country Club Drive (Parcel #1116), to provide shelter for the existing patio. In-Person participation in the Town Office Conference Room will be limited and Covid precautions followed. Contact the Zoning Officer in advance for an attendance reservation at (802) 483-6500 X18. Remote ZOOM conference participation is preferred: For VIDEO conference https://www.Zoom.us Meeting ID 6521036395 For TELEPHONE only, Dial: 929 205-6099 Enter # upon prompt. Hit # again to join. A complete copy of this application and Remote Participation Sign-In Instructions are posted for public review in the Town Office Lobby, and a concise copy available at https://PittsfordVermont.com Interested parties should be present, logged in, or have submitted written testimony, by 7:10 pm of Hearing date, or they may forfeit their right to appeal the decision of the ZBA to VT Superior Court (Environmental Division).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.