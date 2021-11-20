PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE: PITTSFORD ZONING BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT (ZBA) Monday; December 6, 2021 7:00 PM In- Person Meeting Place: Town Offices, 426 Plains Road, Pittsford VT and via Zoom Video & Telephone Conferencing The Pittsford ZBA will conduct a Public Hearing to review Conditional Use Application #21-43 by the Pittsford Highway Department for construction of a 20’ X 40’ Pole Barn to house maintenance equipment, to be located at 499 Depot Hill Road (the Town Transfer Station). Complete copies of the Permit Applications are available for review at Pittsford Town Office. A concise copy is posted on News & Notices section (Zoning Board) at www.PittsfordVermont.com In-Person proceedings will follow current Covid19 guidelines and unvaccinated persons will be required to wear masks and social distance. As Conference Room space is limited, remote attendance is recommended. Remote Conferencing (log on) instructions will be posted at Town Office, public locations, and at www.PittsfordVermont.com. (On Home Page > Departments > Zoning) Interested Parties are to be in attendance, signed in and present testimony; and/or submit written testimony; by 7:15 pm; or they may forfeit their right to appeal the decision(s) of the ZBA in VT Superior (Environmental) Court .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.