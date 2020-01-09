PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE: PITTSFORD ZONING BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT (ZBA) Monday; January 27, 2020 7:00 PM Meeting Place: Town Offices, 426 Plains Road, Pittsford VT On the date and time posted, the ZBA will Continue the following Hearing, opened on Sept. 23, 2019 Appeal of Zoning Administrator Decision by Ramone Davis, of 5166 Whipple Hollow Road, that allowed a 12’ X 12’ detached shed to be placed on adjacent lands belonging to Jason and Nicole Fischer, of 5190 Whipple Hollow Road, without a Town permit. Mr. Davis claims the shed encroaches on the minimum prescribed 25 foot side setback (per Article IV of 2019 Town Zoning Regulations). On 1/23/20, Interested Parties are to be in attendance, signed in and present testimony; and/or submit written testimony; by 7:15 pm; or they may forfeit their right to appeal the decision of the ZBA in VT Superior (Environmental) Court .
