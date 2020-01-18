Public Hearing Notice for the Mendon Planning Commission Adoption of an Updated Town Plan Wednesday, February 19, 2020 6:00 pm Mendon Town Clerk’s Office 2282 US-4, Mendon, VT Thanks to a Municipal Planning Grant, the Mendon Planning Commission has worked with the Rutland Regional Planning Commission to comprehensively update the Mendon Town Plan. The proposed Mendon Town Plan has been updated to better conform to Vermont State Statute (24 VSA Chapter 117) and to better serve as an important guidance document for the next eight years. Copies of the Draft Town Plan are available at the Town Clerk’s Office, at the Mendon Town Garage, and on the Town website (http://www.mendonvt.org/). Notice posted at the Mendon Town Office, Mendon Town Garage and Mendon Recreation Area. TOWN OF MENDON PLANNING COMMISSION WRITTEN REPORT JANUARY 6,2020 This report on the Town of Mendon proposed Town Plan update is in accordance with 24 V.S.A. §4384(c) which states: When considering an amendment to a plan, the planning commission shall prepare a written report on the proposal. The report shall address the extent to which the plan, as amended, is consistent with the goals established in §4302 of this title. The Town of Mendon is currently considering the adoption of a comprehensively updated Town Plan in accordance with the goals set forth in 24 V.S.A. §4302. The changes made to the plan are to comply with state planning goals, to reflect changes that have occurred in the Town of Mendon, and to be consistent with the Rutland Regional Planning Commission (RRPC) Regional Plan. Significant changes and/or updates have been made to all chapters of the Town Plan, including: 1. Historic and Cultural Resources 2. Economic Development 3. Recreation 4. Housing 5. Community Facilities 6. Transportation 7. Natural Resources 8. Energy 9. Flood Resiliency 10. Future Land Use 11. Maps 24 V.S.A. §4384(c) also requires that when the designation of any land area is altered that the Town Plan Report cover the following points: · There would be no anticipated change in traffic patterns or flows. · The overall pattern of land use would not significantly change and there would be no probable impacts on surrounding land areas. · The benefit to the municipality could be significant. · There would be no predictable immediate impact on the municipal tax base. · The changes in land use alone should not create a need for new public facilities. · There would be no expected impact on vacant lands. · The proposed changes should have no negative impacts on land development.
