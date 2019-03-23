Notice of Public Hearing The City of Rutland is considering making an application to the State of Vermont for a VCDP planning grant 2018 under the Vermont Community Development Program. A public hearing will be held at 8 am on 4/9/2019 at City Hall 1 Strongs Avenue to obtain the views of citizens on community development, to furnish information concerning the amount of funds available and the range of community development activities that may be undertaken under this program, the impact to any historic and archaeological resources that may be affected by the proposed project, and to give affected citizens the opportunity to examine the proposed statement of projected use of these funds. The proposal is to apply for up to $15,000 in VCDP funds which will be used in accomplish the following activities: The Rutland Redevelopment Authority (RRA) on behalf of the City of Rutland, and with assistance from the Downtown Rutland Partnership, will use VCDP grant funds together with Other Resources to hire an independent consultant to conduct a market analysis and strategic plan for the Special Benefits District of Downtown Rutland. Copies of the proposed application are available at RRA 1 Strongs Avenue Rutland VT and may be viewed during the house of 8:30-4:30. Should you require any special accommodations, please contact Barbara Spaulding at 802-775-2910 to ensure appropriate accommodations are made. For the hearing impaired please call (TTY) #1-800-253-0191. Rutland Redevelopment Authority On behalf of the Board of Aldermen -30- Copy submitted by: Barbara Spaulding Phone 802 775-2910 Send tear sheet to RRA attn: Barbara Spaulding at spauldingrra@rutlandvtbusiness.com
