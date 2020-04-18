PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE: PITTSFORD ZONING BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT (ZBA) On MONDAY; MAY 4, 2020 at 7:00 pm, at PITTFORD TOWN OFFICES (426 Plains Rd.) and by Remote Telephone Conference Call Participation Pittford’s ZBA will convene Public Hearings to review the following applications: #20-03 – A request from the Pittsford Village Farm to approve the buildings and grounds at 42 Elm St. (Parcel #0435) for use as a Community Center (for indoor & outdoor events). A Family Child Care Center, a Playground area, and as Professional Offices. These are all Conditional Uses in the Town Village Zoning District. #20-05 – A request from Howard & Sandra Marcell (dba Marcell Oil Co.) to install a commercial bulk propane supply and storage facility on their property at 740 US Rt. 7south (Parcel #0844), in the Commercial Zoning District. This application requests special Conditional Use approval under Section 301(C) “Interpretation of Table of Uses”, as the proposed facility is not identified as a Permitted, Conditional, or Exempt use in Article III, Section 300 “Table of Uses”. Complete copies of these applications are posted in the Lobby of the Town Office. Covid19 protocol requires restricted Access to the Lobby BUT a paper copy may be available. Arrange either in advance by calling the Town Clerk at 802.483.6500, extension 10. Copies will also be available on the Town website at www.TownofPittsfordVermont.com (check the Zoning page). Covid19 restrictions will limit in-person attendance at the Hearings; and participation by advance mailing to the Town Office or telephone Conference is preferred. For Instructions on how to access the Hearings remotely (a simple process) review the Town website, find them posted at Notice Boards located outside the Town Office, Post Office, and Keith’s Store, or contact the Zoning Administrator at 802.770.0380. Interested Parties need to be registered (on paper roster or by telephone) by 7:15 pm and be prepared to submit testimony; or they may forfeit their rights to appeal any decision of the ZBA to VT’s Superior Court (Environmental Division).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.