PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE: PITTSFORD ZONING BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT (ZBA) Monday; September 23, 2019 7:00 PM Meeting Place: Town Offices, 426 Plains Road, Pittsford VT On the date and time posted, the ZBA will conduct a Hearing to review the following requests: Appeal of Zoning Administrator Decision by Ramone Davis, of 5166 Whipple Hollow Road, that allowed a 12’ X 12’ detached shed to be placed on adjacent lands belonging to Jason and Nicole Fischer, of 5190 Whipple Hollow Road, without a Town permit. Mr. Davis claims the shed encroaches on the minimum prescribed 25 foot side setback (per Article IV of 2019 Town Zoning Regulations). Appeal of Zoning Administrator Decision by D. Fitzgerald, T. Hooker, D. Aines, & J. House, all residents of Blanchard Ave, for the issue of Permit #19-32, which approved a change of use from single family to a two family residence. The Appellants claim the change of use occurred over two years prior without Town or VT permits. They also claim that subdivision (deed) covenants have been violated in this two year period. Application #19-33 from Outfront LLC , Keith & Christine Maseroni (property owners) for a change of use for the building and grounds at 3036 US Rt.7, Pittsford Village (Town Parcel #0201). The Owner/ Applicants request the Hearing (held and closed on August 26, 2019) be re-opened to additional testimony; to allow for additional and corrected information. Application 19-33 requests using the property for one to two Offices; residential rental of one Dwelling Unit; and sale, rental, storage, and transportation of shipping containers/ storage structures; and new signage. Application 19-37 – A request by the Pittsford Recreation Department to install a 14’ X 12’ Open Pavilion (Life Guard Station) by the Swim Area at 426 Plains Road (Parcel #1723). This is a Conditional Use for a Municipal Park/Playground and for a structure within a FEMA Special Flood Hazard Area. Complete copies of the Appeals and applicable documents is available for review at Town Office. Interested Parties are to be in attendance, signed in and present testimony; and/or submit written testimony; by 7:15 pm; or they may forfeit their right to appeal the decision of the ZBA in VT Superior (Environmental) Court .
