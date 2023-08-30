PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE: BRANDON DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD (DRB) The Brandon Development Review Board will hold Public Hearings on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 7:00 pm in the Brandon Town Hall Ground Floor Meeting Room and via Zoom (P.C. or telephone) to consider the following applications: Application #6256: from T-Mobile Northeast to dismantle and remove the existing cellular telecommunications equipment from the Brandon Congregational Church Inc. at 1 Carver St. (Parcel 22-51-75), located in the Central Business District. This requires DRB review per Sections 901, 903, and 908 of the Brandon Land Use Ordinance (BLUO). Application #6267 from John & Theresa Rowe, located at 1069 Carver St. (Parcel 10-2-21) in the Rural Development zone. The Owners request removal of existing detached garage and construct a detached 30’ x 30’ garage with a setback waiver request from property lines, per BLUO Section 1016. Application #6268 from the Otter Valley Unified Union School District’s high school facility at 2957 Franklin St. (Parcel 10-2-43.04) in the Rural Development zone. The project requests installation of a detached modular classroom structure on the western side of the existing main building; a Conditional Use per BLUO Section 304(c). Application #6269 from Jesse Bilodeau (Owner), d.b.a. BRN Franklin LLC, located at 18 Franklin St. (Parcel 23-51-42) in the Neighborhood Residential Zone. Owners request a variance of BLUO Section 304(h) to convert an existing commercial space with residential accommodations and two other dwelling units to a multi-family structure with five dwelling units. These Hearings will be conducted in-person, following recommended Covid prevention measures. Remote (Zoom) Participation is also available and log-in Instructions will be posted in Town and Post Offices as well as on DRB page at www.TownofBrandon.com Concise copies of these applications will be posted on the DRB page and a complete copy is available for review in Town Office, 49 Center St. Interested Parties are to be registered or logged in and present testimony, or have submitted written testimony to the Town by 7:10 pm of the Hearing date, or they may forfeit their right to appeal any decision of the DRB to VT Superior Court (Environmental Division).