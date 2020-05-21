Public Hearing Notice for the Proctor Selectboard Adoption of an Updated Town Plan Monday June 8, 2020 - 6:00 pm Proctor Town Office Meeting Room 45 Main St, Proctor, VT 05765 Thanks to a Municipal Planning Grant, the Proctor Planning Commission has worked with the Rutland Regional Planning Commission to comprehensively update the Proctor Town Plan. The proposed Proctor Town Plan has been updated to better conform to Vermont State Statute (24 VSA Chapter 117) and to better serve as an important guidance document for the next eight years. Copies of the Draft Town Plan and Plan Report are available at the Town Clerk’s Office, at the Proctor Free Library, and on the Town website (http://www.Proctorvermont.com/). Anyone needing special accommodations to attend the meeting please contact Stanley Wilbur, Town Manager at proctor_manager@comcast.net or 459-3333 ex13
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.