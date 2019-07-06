Public Hearing Notice Mendon Planning Commission Adoption of an Updated Mendon Town Plan Monday, August 5, 2019 6:30 pm Mendon Town Clerk’s Office 2282 US-4, Mendon, VT Thanks in part to a Municipal Planning Grant, the Mendon Planning Commission has worked with the Rutland Regional Planning Commission to comprehensively update the Mendon Town Plan. The proposed Mendon Town Plan has been updated to better conform to Vermont State Statute (24 VSA Chapter 117) and to better serve as a guidance document for the next eight years. Copies of the Draft Town Plan are available at the Town Clerk’s Office, at the Mendon Town Garage, and on the Town website (http://www.mendonvt.org/),
