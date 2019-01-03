PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE PITTSFORD PLANNING COMMISSION Proposed Amendments to Pittsford Zoning Regulations On January 24, 2019 at 7:00 pm at Town Office, 426 Plains Road, Pittsford, Vermont the Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing to review and take public comment on the following: PROPOSED AMENDMENT: Zoning Districts Statement of Purpose: A Public Hearing to review and receive input on proposed Zoning Regulations eliminating the Rural Commercial Zoning District along VT Rt. 3 and replacing it with the Commercial Zoning District; extending the Commercial Zoning District along VT Rt. 7 north to the Brandon Town Line and reducing the Rural Zoning District by that area; extending the Industrial Zoning District North to the Town Line and South to the Town Line, reducing the Rural Zoning District by those areas area. (All as depicted on the Zoning Map); and, Changes to the Table of Permitted Uses of the Rural Commercial Zoning District, Commercial Zoning District and the Rural Zoning District. Geographic Areas Affected: Zoning districts as depicted on the Zoning Map: The area along VT Rt.3, the area along VT Rt. 7, excluding the Village Zoning District, the areas North and South of the Industrial Zoning District. As to the table of uses: The Rural Commercial Zoning District, the Commercial Zoning District and the Rural Zoning District. List of Section Headings Affected: Article II: Establishment of Zoning Districts and Zoning Map, Section 201 Establishment of Zoning Districts; Section 202 Zoning Map, Article III: Table of Uses, Section 300 Table of Uses, Article IV: Lot Size, Setback, Yards, Height Limitations. Location of Full Text: The full text of the Zoning Amendments and of the Zoning Map are available for review or purchase at the Town Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.