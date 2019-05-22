Public Hearing Notice for the Chittenden VT Planning Commission on the Adoption of an Amendment to the Town Plan Thursday, June 13th, 2019 6:30 pm Chittenden Town Office 260 Chittenden Rd The Town of Chittenden Planning Commission intends to apply for Village Center Designations through the State of Vermont’s Department of Housing and Community Development. A requirement of this process is that the Town Plan reflect and articulate this intention as stated by 24 V.S.A. §2793a. As such, the Chittenden Planning Commission has worked with the Rutland Regional Planning Commission to amend the Town Plan to include language supporting the pursuit of a Village Center Designation. List of Chittenden Town Plan Chapters Amended 1. Introduction 2. Economic Development 3. Cultural Resources 4. Historic Resources 5. Land Use and Development
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.