RE: PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE: PITTSFORD PLANNING COMMISSION (PC) Thursday, January 23, 2020 7:00 PM Meeting Place: Town Offices, 426 Plains Road, Pittsford On the date and time posted, the PC will convene a Public Hearing and Site Plan review of Application #19-58 from Orin Thomas & Sons Inc. for a two lot subdivision of 75 +/- acres, with road frontage on both Parker and Sangamon Roads. Parcel B would be accessed (in part) by a 50’ wide easement , which requires PC approval. On 1/23/20, Interested Parties are to be in attendance, signed in and present testimony; and/or submit written testimony; by 7:15 pm; or they may forfeit their right to appeal the decision of the ZBA in VT Superior (Environmental) Court . A copy of this Application is available for review at the Town Office.
