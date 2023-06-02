PUBLIC HEARING Designated Downtown Capital Plan and Budget Date/Time: June 19, 2023 6:30 pm Place: Aldermen’s Chambers, Rutland City Hall Purpose: To take public comment on the proposed Designated Downtown Capital Plan and Budget Area: Designated Downtown in the City of Rutland The proposed Designated Downtown Capital Program and Budget may be viewed at the City Clerk’s office or online at www.rutlandcity.org.
