City of Rutland Board of Aldermen Public Hearing - Proposed Master Plan Update City Hall – Second Floor Aldermen’s Chambers Date/Time: April 20, 2020 – 6:45 p.m. May 18, 2020 – 6:45 p.m. Place: Aldermen’s Chambers – Rutland City Hall Purpose: It is the purpose of the proposed Master Plan to provide the City with a blueprint for future growth for the next eight years and beyond. Area: City of Rutland in its entirety City of Rutland, Vermont Proposed 2020 Master Plan Table of Contents Section 1: Introduction Section 2: Executive Summary and Statement of Objectives Section 3: Statistical Information Section 4: Land Use Plan Section 5: Transportation Plan Section 6: Community Facilities Plan Section 7: Education Section 8: Housing Element Section 9: Energy Plan Section 10: Economic Development Section 11: Implementation Plan Maps: 1 – Regional Context 2 – Town of Rutland 1869 3 – Natural and Cultural Features 4 – Current Zoning 5 – Existing Land Use 6 – Existing Transportation Plan 7 – Community Facilities 8 – Historic Districts 9 – Issues and Opportunities 10 – Proposed Transportation Plan 11 – Recommended Revitalization Focus Area 12 – Designated Downtown District The Proposed Master Plan may be examined at the City Clerk’s Office, Rutland City Hall. BOARD OF ALDERMEN
